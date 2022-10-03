ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
Next Fresh Fridays includes pet food distribution

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free monthly produce distribution of the Hilltop Alliance, has resumed an in-person hybrid "shopper" style with a distribution on October 14 at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at Climax and Allen streets in Allentown. In addition, Fresh Fridays will offer pet food...
Allegheny County Police Prepare to Announce Arrest in Kennywood Shooting

Down in the Pittsburgh area, Allegheny County Police are reportedly set to announce an arrest in last month's shooting at Kennywood amusement park. County detectives and West Mifflin Police have scheduled a press conference at the Allegheny County Police Headquarters for this Thursday. Investigators said an altercation between two groups...
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High

A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
New Freeport mayor eager to help residents, local businesses

New Freeport Mayor Zachary Gent greeted business owners and others while strolling through the town in sandals in late September, which is appropriate for this river-loving town. He succeeds longtime Mayor James Swartz Jr., who resigned in June. Borough council had difficulty finding candidates and, several months later, voted unanimously...
