New Kensington mourns death of firefighter Chris Ploski
New Kensington is mourning the loss of a respected volunteer firefighter. Chris Ploski was one of the city fire department’s most active members, responding to 200 to 250 calls per year while also working his full-time job, fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. Ploski, who was diagnosed just over...
UPMC doctors say they’re already seeing an uptick in flu cases in our area
PITTSBURGH — UPMC doctors said getting back to normal after COVID-19 means the flu could have a huge impact on families this year. It’s flu season and the virus is already spreading in our area. At UPMC, doctors said they are already seeing an uptick in flu cases....
insideradio.com
WQED Pittsburgh President/CEO Deb Acklin Steps Down To Focus On Cancer Treatment.
Deb Acklin, President/CEO at classical WQED Pittsburgh (89.3) and PBS affiliate WQED-TV, announces that she will step down to focus on treatment following a non-smoker’s lung cancer diagnosis. As the first woman President and CEO of WQED, Acklin has served in her current role since 2010, and prior to...
Car overturns during crash in Pittsburgh, 1 person taken to hospital
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and medics were called to Durbin Street in Oakwood at around 4:47 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles, one of which ended up on its roof. First responders said...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
sopghreporter.com
Next Fresh Fridays includes pet food distribution
Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free monthly produce distribution of the Hilltop Alliance, has resumed an in-person hybrid "shopper" style with a distribution on October 14 at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at Climax and Allen streets in Allentown. In addition, Fresh Fridays will offer pet food...
Authorities to announce arrest Thursday morning in Kennywood Park triple shooting
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are scheduled to announce an arrest Thursday morning in the Kennywood Park triple shooting. A press conference with Allegheny County police and West Mifflin police will be held at 11 a.m. We will stream the announcement LIVE on Channel 11 and in our WPXI Now streaming apps.
wtae.com
Mother says son was attacked by several football players at a game
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Manor Township police are investigating the attack of a 13-year-old boy. His mother, Ashley Capiross, said several students who were on a youth football team beat her son up after a game. Watch the report from Armstrong County in the video player above. She said,...
erienewsnow.com
Allegheny County Police Prepare to Announce Arrest in Kennywood Shooting
Down in the Pittsburgh area, Allegheny County Police are reportedly set to announce an arrest in last month's shooting at Kennywood amusement park. County detectives and West Mifflin Police have scheduled a press conference at the Allegheny County Police Headquarters for this Thursday. Investigators said an altercation between two groups...
Pittsburgh restaurant owner closes up shop due to post-COVID labor shortages, moves to Montana
Pittsburgh cafe owner Ray Mikesell blamed the pandemic after he was forced to close his restaurant, citing the labor shortage and other economic challenges
Police investigate false school shooting threat at Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Police in North Strabane Township investigated rumors of a threatened school shooting at Canon-McMillan High School. A statement began spreading on social media, saying an alleged note threatening a school shooting was found at the high school. After being alerted of the activity on social media,...
Target 11 Exclusive: City and police union at odds over health benefits
PITTSBURGH — The president of the Pittsburgh police officers union is firing back at the city, accusing them of denying health care benefits for widows of retired police officers, even after an arbitrator ordered the city to pay up. City attorneys were back in court today after requesting an...
wtae.com
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh firefighters working to repair the homes of Florida firefighters, still on duty following Hurricane Ian's impact
PITTSBURGH — A team of local firefighters is in Florida on a mission to help their comrades in need. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Captain John Gardell said many Florida firefighters likely haven’t stopped working since Hurricane Ian made impact last week. Gardell is working with the International Association...
Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 events at popular wedding venue
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue. Kelsey Dowd, Hartwood...
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once-busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The long-shuttered...
Fetterman joins Big K Morning Show to discuss crime
In the race between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, crime has become one of the biggest topics. The two are battling for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat.
butlerradio.com
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High
A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
New Freeport mayor eager to help residents, local businesses
New Freeport Mayor Zachary Gent greeted business owners and others while strolling through the town in sandals in late September, which is appropriate for this river-loving town. He succeeds longtime Mayor James Swartz Jr., who resigned in June. Borough council had difficulty finding candidates and, several months later, voted unanimously...
Target 11 Exclusive: Uniform company suspends Pittsburgh Police account for unpaid bills
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers will have a hard time getting new uniforms. According to an internal memo sent to officers by the acting police chief on Wednesday and obtained by Target 11, the supply company suspended the city’s account due to unpaid invoices. Target 11 Investigator Rick...
