Westford COVID-19 Update: Pfizer, Moderna Seek Authorization for Updated Booster for Children

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
westfordcat.org
From the Tech: Nashoba Tech salon opens to public
WESTFORD – Nashoba Valley Technical High School’s in-school hair and nail salon, Cosmo Cuts, will open for business on Wednesday, October 12, and will open Wednesdays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon, when school is in session. Residents may get basic hair, nail and skin services done...
whdh.com
Researchers from MIT, Harvard developing a pill that could produce the effects of exercise
BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at MIT and Harvard said they have mapped out body cells that are modified by working out, which could lead to a medication that mimics the benefits of exercise. Researchers said they have a better understanding of how exercise impacts the human body from a new...
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
NHPR
After Spotlight investigation into heart surgeon, N.H. lawmakers eye changes to medical board transparency
State lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire's medical board holds physicians accountable, and what kinds of information about doctors' records it shares with the public, in the wake of a Boston Globe investigation into a former heart surgeon at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. The Globe’s investigation focused...
westfordcat.org
VIDEO: Food bank for seniors helps those on fixed incomes amid rising costs
WESTFORD — For seniors on a fixed income, a food bank can prove vital in keeping the budget balanced for the month. The food bank, hosted by the Friends of the Cameron Senior Center, provides donated food from Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods to seniors seeking assistance on a first-come first-serve basis.
Post Register
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims
NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
westfordcat.org
Virtual Showcase for 51 Main St. Building on Thursday: Wednesday Whiteboard
WESTFORD — Here’s the Oct. 5 edition of Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. The Town of Westford is looking for responses to its two surveys. One survey involves a new multi-family zoning requirement for MBTA and MBTA adjacent communities. The second survey involves a proposed change to the zoning bylaws that would allow for additional commercial zoning uses. Both surveys will close on Oct. 14.
Parents rights group files complaint alleging casting of a school play violates the Civil Rights Act
Auditions for a Newton North High School theater production appear to be only open to students of color, which Parents Defending Education says violates the Civil Rights Act.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
nbcboston.com
Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters to Hundreds of Applicants
A single mom of four from Northboro, Massachusetts, got the news she had dreamed of since she was a child: an acceptance letter to law school at Northeastern University. But a glitch caused that dream to come crashing down. Northeastern explained in a statement that a technical error caused acceptance...
Father and son charged with human smuggling in Massachusetts
A father and son that own two restaurants in Woburn have been arrested and charged with human smuggling.
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
29 more cats evacuated from Hurricane Ian looking for adoption in Mass.
Dozens of cats have arrived in Massachusetts from Florida and ready for adoption after being rescued from Hurricane Ian by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem. Last week, 42 cats were brought from Florida. And on Wednesday, both...
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
Massachusetts ballot question 4 information on driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants not mailed out
The November election is about five weeks away and voters will be asked to vote not only for elected officials but on ballot questions.
