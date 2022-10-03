ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

That’s the matter with Missouri

Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
Missouri Governor Parson signs tax cuts into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the law of agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation on Wednesday morning. “Not only is this a special time of the year here for farmers are all in the field right now, and Missouri elected officials have been hard at work here at the State Capitol to pass critical support for our farmers and our ranchers. And not to mention the largest income tax cut in our state’s history for all taxpaying Missourians,“ said Governor Mike Parson.
Missouri Republicans and Democrats view impact of tax cut bill differently

The largest tax cut in Missouri history will be signed into law Wednesday morning by Governor Mike Parson in Jefferson City. It’s been a top priority of the special session call from the GOP governor, who says the General Assembly has answered his call to cut Missourians’ taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars.
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
Scattershot polling leaves both sides of Missouri marijuana campaign optimistic

A pair of polls in recent weeks found voters closely divided over the question of whether Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana use.  Meanwhile, a third poll expects legalization will cruise to a double-digit victory.  Five weeks before Election Day, despite public polling all over the place, proponents of the marijuana initiative petition — which will […] The post Scattershot polling leaves both sides of Missouri marijuana campaign optimistic appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri governor signs $764 million income tax cut, rural incentives package

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month. Both proposals were the result of vetoes issued earlier this year by Parson, who objected...
National Guard Question To Be On November Ballot

It’s only a month and a few days until voters go to the polls and in Missouri they’ll face several ballot measures. Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana use has received a lot of attention but among the other measures is one asking whether the state’s National Guard should become its own department.
Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot

Election Day is just over a month away and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot. A new elections law went into effect after the August primary election and, as local election authorities, we have an obligation to educate voters about what to expect when they vote this […] The post Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Boone Health acquires primary care practice in Mexico

Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired the former Noble Health primary care practice in Mexico, Missouri. Now named Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, the clinic opens next Tuesday. Dr. Robin Blount is the chief medical officer at Boone Health and helped with the acquisition process. She said...
Columbia firefighters union upset with chief selection process

The union representing Columbia’s firefighters is complaining that their voice is not being heard in the selection of a new fire chief. In a statement provided to the Missourian on Wednesday, Zachary Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, revealed the union is backing the candidacy of Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo, Texas, fire department.
