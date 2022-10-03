JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the law of agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation on Wednesday morning. “Not only is this a special time of the year here for farmers are all in the field right now, and Missouri elected officials have been hard at work here at the State Capitol to pass critical support for our farmers and our ranchers. And not to mention the largest income tax cut in our state’s history for all taxpaying Missourians,“ said Governor Mike Parson.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO