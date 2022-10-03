Read full article on original website
showmeprogress.com
That’s the matter with Missouri
Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson signs tax cuts into law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the law of agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation on Wednesday morning. “Not only is this a special time of the year here for farmers are all in the field right now, and Missouri elected officials have been hard at work here at the State Capitol to pass critical support for our farmers and our ranchers. And not to mention the largest income tax cut in our state’s history for all taxpaying Missourians,“ said Governor Mike Parson.
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
939theeagle.com
Missouri Republicans and Democrats view impact of tax cut bill differently
The largest tax cut in Missouri history will be signed into law Wednesday morning by Governor Mike Parson in Jefferson City. It’s been a top priority of the special session call from the GOP governor, who says the General Assembly has answered his call to cut Missourians’ taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars.
Columbia Missourian
Is it time for a new Missouri Constitutional Convention? We'll see what voters say in November.
I was looking for something to read that would help me sleep, so I picked up the Missouri State Constitution and found something interesting concerning the Show-Me State; something that has not been adequately reported by the media. Article XII, Section 3(a) says that every 20 years since November 1962,...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question
JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
Missourians Support Weed Legalization, Eric Schmitt, New Poll Finds
Emerson/Hill poll reveals 48 percent of voters favor the November marijuana initiative
mycouriertribune.com
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
Scattershot polling leaves both sides of Missouri marijuana campaign optimistic
A pair of polls in recent weeks found voters closely divided over the question of whether Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana use. Meanwhile, a third poll expects legalization will cruise to a double-digit victory. Five weeks before Election Day, despite public polling all over the place, proponents of the marijuana initiative petition — which will […] The post Scattershot polling leaves both sides of Missouri marijuana campaign optimistic appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri governor signs $764 million income tax cut, rural incentives package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month. Both proposals were the result of vetoes issued earlier this year by Parson, who objected...
KRMS Radio
National Guard Question To Be On November Ballot
It’s only a month and a few days until voters go to the polls and in Missouri they’ll face several ballot measures. Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana use has received a lot of attention but among the other measures is one asking whether the state’s National Guard should become its own department.
Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities
Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot. A new elections law went into effect after the August primary election and, as local election authorities, we have an obligation to educate voters about what to expect when they vote this […] The post Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Gov. Mike Parson to sign two bills into law Wednesday
Governor Mike Parson will sign two bills into law Wednesday morning.
What local lawmakers are doing about pelvic exams without consent
Local lawmakers want to see bills passed that require doctors and doctors-in-training to ask patients for explicit consent before doing a pelvic exam on them while they're unconscious.
Sample ballots for the November 2022 Missouri election
We've gathered sample ballots for counties in the Ozarks. Many counties don't have local races on the ballot. We are still working to gather ballots from every county in our viewing area and will update this story as we obtain more.
Columbia Missourian
Boone Health acquires primary care practice in Mexico
Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired the former Noble Health primary care practice in Mexico, Missouri. Now named Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, the clinic opens next Tuesday. Dr. Robin Blount is the chief medical officer at Boone Health and helped with the acquisition process. She said...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia firefighters union upset with chief selection process
The union representing Columbia’s firefighters is complaining that their voice is not being heard in the selection of a new fire chief. In a statement provided to the Missourian on Wednesday, Zachary Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, revealed the union is backing the candidacy of Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo, Texas, fire department.
Columbia Missourian
Giving every child free lunch at school goes a long way toward ending hunger
The Biden Administration on Sept. 28 hosted the first White House conference to end hunger in America in four decades, even as thousands of school children in Kansas and Missouri were having to pay for their meal or not eat. Biden wants to end hunger by 2030 for the 34...
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
