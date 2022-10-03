Read full article on original website
Once again Marco Island residents and city staff demonstrated their ability to step up to the challenges facing their residents. Since Hurricane Ian slammed the island on Wednesday of last week as a Category 4 Hurricane, city staff have been working around the clock in a demonstration of its commitment to the community and its residents.
Thanks for dropping by to read this newspaper again. We really appreciate all of our readers and new guests to this local newspaper filled with real news, not from another county or another state! We’re “feet on the ground” writers who want to tell you what is going on in your neighborhood and around the corner. You’ll probably read mostly about our hurricane, and some from different areas but right here at home. Some got hit a lot harder than others, as we’ve seen on television. Those on the water got hit pretty bad, like on Bayshore and Marco Island for instance. There was lots of flooding and cars and boats damaged in that area. There were lots of family members and friends helping to clean up. In times of need, we have a marvelous community who reach out to help each other and neighbors. Like a group of retired firefighters not only from East Naples, but from other areas in Florida and even from this state and other states as well. They seem to always find someone else to help! I guess that’s what they did best and continue on in retirement! There were retired fire chiefs, commissioners, firefighters and more. We were having lunch at our local Joe’s Diner when I mentioned that I needed someone tall who could reach the key lock on my hurricane shutters that Jeff Macasevich had hung for me a few days before, but I couldn’t reach to unlock them and take them down. The next thing that happened was I had people coming to my home, unlocking them, and folding them into their holders. Can I pay you?? No, this is what we do (for others)! God Bless them! So Tom Cannon, Leo (and Angie) Davis, John Taylor, George (and Sally) Danz, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the goodness you spread to others! I’m sure this is indicative of many more retired and still working firefighters and East Naples Civic Association members around our area and around our country! America is so GREAT! We are so blessed with these people. Sorry, but I’m swelling with pride for the people in our community, and we see that caring attitude around our county and our state and our nation!!
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has partnered with State Representative Adam Botana to help provide food and water to people in the coastal areas of Lee County. The food bank says it sustained roof damage at its Fort Myers distribution center but is still able to provide people with food and water from that facility.
As the community recovers in the wake of Hurricane Ian, county services will begin to resume. On Monday, October 3, normal county operations will reopen to the public. Parks and libraries will open on Tuesday, October 4 with the exception of the Headquarters Library and South Regional Library which will be open tomorrow, Monday October 3.
The City of Marco Island is urging residents to be on alert for scammers looking to exploit homeowners in need of storm-related repairs or tree removal services in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Natural disasters often bring out unlicensed contractors who prey on people in desperate need of repairs or tree removal. Under Florida Statute, unlicensed persons who perform work during a declared State of Emergency are committing a third-degree felony.
A few schools "may be beyond repair" in the battered School District of Lee County, which has just shared the first photos of Hurricane Ian's ugly aftermath. Another 14% of the schools in the southwest Florida district suffered major damage when the region took a direct hit from Category 4 Hurricane Ian's record storm surges and devastating winds last week. The photos posted to Facebook Monday night provided the first images of Fort Myers Beach Elementary, The Sanibel School and Pine Island Elementary, which are among the hardest-hit communities in the state.
