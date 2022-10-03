Thanks for dropping by to read this newspaper again. We really appreciate all of our readers and new guests to this local newspaper filled with real news, not from another county or another state! We’re “feet on the ground” writers who want to tell you what is going on in your neighborhood and around the corner. You’ll probably read mostly about our hurricane, and some from different areas but right here at home. Some got hit a lot harder than others, as we’ve seen on television. Those on the water got hit pretty bad, like on Bayshore and Marco Island for instance. There was lots of flooding and cars and boats damaged in that area. There were lots of family members and friends helping to clean up. In times of need, we have a marvelous community who reach out to help each other and neighbors. Like a group of retired firefighters not only from East Naples, but from other areas in Florida and even from this state and other states as well. They seem to always find someone else to help! I guess that’s what they did best and continue on in retirement! There were retired fire chiefs, commissioners, firefighters and more. We were having lunch at our local Joe’s Diner when I mentioned that I needed someone tall who could reach the key lock on my hurricane shutters that Jeff Macasevich had hung for me a few days before, but I couldn’t reach to unlock them and take them down. The next thing that happened was I had people coming to my home, unlocking them, and folding them into their holders. Can I pay you?? No, this is what we do (for others)! God Bless them! So Tom Cannon, Leo (and Angie) Davis, John Taylor, George (and Sally) Danz, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the goodness you spread to others! I’m sure this is indicative of many more retired and still working firefighters and East Naples Civic Association members around our area and around our country! America is so GREAT! We are so blessed with these people. Sorry, but I’m swelling with pride for the people in our community, and we see that caring attitude around our county and our state and our nation!!

NAPLES, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO