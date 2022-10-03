LEXINGTON – Not only did Kentucky lose its first game last Saturday at Ole Miss but it also lost perhaps its most important player on defense. Starting middle linebacker Jacquez Jones suffered an injury in a game against his former team that forced him to miss nearly the entire second half. UK head coach Mark Stoops said on his weekly radio show Monday, Jones’ status for Saturday against South Carolina is “doubtful” and multiple reports suggest the UK inside linebacker could miss significant time.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO