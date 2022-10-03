ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

'Next man up': Kentucky coaches confident in D'Eryk Jackson

LEXINGTON – Not only did Kentucky lose its first game last Saturday at Ole Miss but it also lost perhaps its most important player on defense. Starting middle linebacker Jacquez Jones suffered an injury in a game against his former team that forced him to miss nearly the entire second half. UK head coach Mark Stoops said on his weekly radio show Monday, Jones’ status for Saturday against South Carolina is “doubtful” and multiple reports suggest the UK inside linebacker could miss significant time.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Throwback Thursday: Gamecocks vs. Wildcats

South Carolina will look to win its third game in a row on Saturday win it travels to Lexington to face off against Kentucky. In the series between the two teams, South Carolina leads 18-14-1. The Gamecocks also have the lead in Lexington as they own a 9-8 record. However, the Gamecocks have struggled in Lexington in the past five meetings.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Everything Coach Sam Pittman said about Mississippi State

Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) this weekend at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive win over Texas A&M, while the Razorbacks enter the game on a two game losing streak. Arkansas fell to Alabama last weekend in Fayetteville.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Arizona State
City
Lexington, MS
City
Starkville, MS
State
South Carolina State
Local
Kentucky Football
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule

The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
LEXINGTON, KY
wcbi.com

West Point schools announce security measures for football games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
WEST POINT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Time Series#American Football#Wildcats#The Sec Network#Msu#Bulldogs#Texas A M#Lsu#Dillon
wtva.com

Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville

Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
LOUISVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
magnoliastatelive.com

Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek

Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Two teens arrested after video creates concern for Louisville High School

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – We are learning more about the two teenagers arrested after a video creates concern on the Louisville High School campus. Now, educators are working to enhance their security efforts. A video circulating on social media showed two male teens entering Louisville High School. In that...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Missing man last seen in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-Investigators need your help to find a missing man last seen in Tupelo. Anthony Ross Powell has been missing since August 3rd. The last time he was seen was near the Barnes Crossing Mall area. He also frequents the cross-town area of Tupelo. Powell is 5’6″, 115 pounds...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Future police officers spend a week behind the wheel on the driving course

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers spent their week learning different driving techniques they will use when they are on the streets. Police officers on patrol will spend 80 to 90% of their time during a shift in their vehicles. That’s why each class of cadets spends a full week on the driving course.
TUPELO, MS
WTVQ

Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy