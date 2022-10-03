Read full article on original website
Related
'Next man up': Kentucky coaches confident in D'Eryk Jackson
LEXINGTON – Not only did Kentucky lose its first game last Saturday at Ole Miss but it also lost perhaps its most important player on defense. Starting middle linebacker Jacquez Jones suffered an injury in a game against his former team that forced him to miss nearly the entire second half. UK head coach Mark Stoops said on his weekly radio show Monday, Jones’ status for Saturday against South Carolina is “doubtful” and multiple reports suggest the UK inside linebacker could miss significant time.
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) will travel to Starkville (Miss.) this weekend to take on No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in what will be the first true road test of the season. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. (CT) from Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Throwback Thursday: Gamecocks vs. Wildcats
South Carolina will look to win its third game in a row on Saturday win it travels to Lexington to face off against Kentucky. In the series between the two teams, South Carolina leads 18-14-1. The Gamecocks also have the lead in Lexington as they own a 9-8 record. However, the Gamecocks have struggled in Lexington in the past five meetings.
Everything Coach Sam Pittman said about Mississippi State
Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) this weekend at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive win over Texas A&M, while the Razorbacks enter the game on a two game losing streak. Arkansas fell to Alabama last weekend in Fayetteville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
gobigbluecountry.com
John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule
The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
wcbi.com
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
actionnews5.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
Kait 8
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
Mississippi man arrested for reportedly attacking innocent bystanders on university campus
A Mississippi man was arrested after he attacked two innocent bystanders on the Mississippi State campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Elijah Wilkes, 21, of Louisville, was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend inside a vehicle when he exited the vehicle and assaulted two victims who were walking by. The incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliastatelive.com
Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek
Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
wtva.com
Ambulance crash in Calhoun County sent driver, passenger to hospitals
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - An ambulance crashed Wednesday morning in Calhoun County when it collided with a deer. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened at approximately 6:00 on Highway 8. The eastbound ambulance ran off of the side of the road and overturned.
wcbi.com
Two teens arrested after video creates concern for Louisville High School
LOUISVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – We are learning more about the two teenagers arrested after a video creates concern on the Louisville High School campus. Now, educators are working to enhance their security efforts. A video circulating on social media showed two male teens entering Louisville High School. In that...
wtva.com
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
wcbi.com
Missing man last seen in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-Investigators need your help to find a missing man last seen in Tupelo. Anthony Ross Powell has been missing since August 3rd. The last time he was seen was near the Barnes Crossing Mall area. He also frequents the cross-town area of Tupelo. Powell is 5’6″, 115 pounds...
wcbi.com
Future police officers spend a week behind the wheel on the driving course
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers spent their week learning different driving techniques they will use when they are on the streets. Police officers on patrol will spend 80 to 90% of their time during a shift in their vehicles. That’s why each class of cadets spends a full week on the driving course.
Mississippi man dies from injuries suffered in weekend wreck
A Mississippi has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend two-vehicle wreck. At approximately 9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call of a two-vehicle wreck on Arlington Drive. Deputies arrived to find one vehicle with two occupants, both of whom had suffered...
WTVQ
Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0