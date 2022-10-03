Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Giving every child free lunch at school goes a long way toward ending hunger
The Biden Administration on Sept. 28 hosted the first White House conference to end hunger in America in four decades, even as thousands of school children in Kansas and Missouri were having to pay for their meal or not eat. Biden wants to end hunger by 2030 for the 34...
Columbia Missourian
Boone Health acquires primary care practice in Mexico
Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired the former Noble Health primary care practice in Mexico, Missouri. Now named Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, the clinic opens next Tuesday. Dr. Robin Blount is the chief medical officer at Boone Health and helped with the acquisition process. She said...
Columbia Missourian
Latinx student organization opens its arms to everyone
Members of the Association of Latin@ American Students are working to raise their profile on the MU campus. The student-run organization is reaching the community through various events and recently hosted a festival for Hispanic Heritage Month in the MU Student Center.
Columbia Missourian
Police surveillance technology outlined to Council
The Columbia City Council heard a presentation from a software company at its Monday night work session about technology that allows police departments to access a network of security cameras in real time. The system, created by software company Fusus, would give the city and private businesses the option to...
Columbia Missourian
He's shocked, supporters aren't: CPS automotive teacher wins $100K
When Jared Monroe returned to his classroom after a meeting, he was met with thunderous applause and a $100,000 check. He had to stop and take it all in. Monroe, an automotive instructor at Columbia Area Career Center, is one of five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Representatives from the foundation joined Monroe’s colleagues, friends, family and students in surprising him with the award Tuesday morning in the automotive shop where he teaches.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal
The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia firefighters union upset with chief selection process
The union representing Columbia’s firefighters is complaining that their voice is not being heard in the selection of a new fire chief. In a statement provided to the Missourian on Wednesday, Zachary Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, revealed the union is backing the candidacy of Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo, Texas, fire department.
Columbia Missourian
Patricia A. Hediger Hutchinson Oct. 6, 1942 — Sept. 30, 2022
Pat was born October 6, 1942, in Adair Co. MO. to Harold E. and Juanita Gregory Hediger. She attended both Gates and McKim rural elementary schools and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1960. Receiving undergraduate degrees from, Truman State University and a Master’s Degree in Art History from the University of Missouri, Pat taught studio art, English and social studies in the Kansas City and Columbia, MO. areas for 12 years.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to face Memphis in St. Louis in '23
Missouri announced Monday that it will face Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Sept. 23, 2023. The game was originally scheduled as a true road game for Missouri, to be played at Memphis’ Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Columbia Missourian
CHA awarded tax credits to help fund Kinney Point development
The Columbia Housing Authority was awarded federal low-income housing tax credits to begin construction on the Kinney Point affordable housing development, according to a Tuesday news release from the authority. The tax credits, which were approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission in September, will provide over $3 million for...
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz urging Tigers to 'stick to the process'
On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared the fight he’s seen from his team this season to going on a diet. “Just because you’ve done it right for 15 days and you don’t get the results you want, you’ve gotta stick with it,” Drinkwitz said. “Same thing with working out. Same thing with building a program and finding ways to win. You got to stick with the process.”
Columbia Missourian
63rd annual Boone County Art Show this weekend
The 63rd Boone County Art Show will be this weekend at the Central Bank of Boone County. A collaboration between the Central Bank of Boone County and the Columbia Art League, the event will showcase the work of artists, both professional and not.
Columbia Missourian
MU retiree forum features commissioner, state house candidates
As Boone County candidates gear up for the last five weeks of campaigning, workforce development and education have risen to the top of their common concerns. Those running for the Missouri House of Representatives in Boone County districts and the candidates for presiding commissioner gathered for a forum hosted by the MU Retirees Association on Tuesday morning.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Oct. 5, 2022
Linda Joy Malone, 71, formerly of Columbia and more recently of Liberty County died Oct. 1, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 W. Business Loop 70. Services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 W. Business Loop 70.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Police Department responds to an individual pushed off of Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown. "At approximately 6:45 p.m., Columbia Police responded to a report that an individual had been pushed over a...
Columbia Missourian
Power restored after large Boone Electric outage
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative has restored power to its customers after an hour-long outage Wednesday morning. More than 1,800 customers were without power in the Rocheport, Scott Boulevard and Midway areas.
Columbia Missourian
Woman pushed off Highway 63 overpass dies; Columbia Police make arrest
A woman pushed off a bridge on the northbound U.S. 63 overpass near Clark Lane on Tuesday evening died from her injuries. Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, of Columbia was taken to University Hospital for severe injuries to her spine and internal bleeding, according to a probable cause statement. She died hours later. Next of kin has been notified.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman volleyball in control throughout sweep of Tolton
Hickman volleyball got back on track Wednesday in a nonconference home match against Columbia foe Tolton, sweeping the Trailblazers 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-10). Hickman coach Greg Gunn said his team made adjustments after being swept by Rolla on Monday.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's near upset against Georgia
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over how Missouri's defense came to play and a few costly penalties was the difference of one of the biggest Missouri upsets of recent memory. During the last part of the show, the writers share one player each that they thought stood out for the Tigers on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The show is directed by Travis McMillen. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls golf wins Spartan Ryder Cup
Rock Bridge girls golf won the team championship at the Spartan Ryder Cup on Tuesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia. The Bruins shot 34-over 247 to win the event. Scores for all teams were calculated by the sums of a best-ball, scramble and shamble round.
