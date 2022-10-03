Read full article on original website
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing
Following the passing of country music superstar Loretta Lynn, numerous singers, organizations and officials took to social media to express their thoughts and condolences.
‘The Voice': Nashville-Based Country Singer Tanner Fussell Nails a Travis Tritt Ballad [Watch]
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello were back on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) for the next round of blind auditions as part of Season 22 of The Voice, and one singer scored a major victory with a Travis Tritt cover. So far, each coach has managed to...
George Birge Talks New Track “That Drink” With Country Legend Neal McCoy And Upcoming Album
People say, “Never Meet Your Heroes,” but George Birge worked closely with his and was pleasantly surprised. The Texas native grew up idolizing hitmakers of the ‘90s, including country legend Neal McCoy. Just a few months ago, Birge sat down to do a songwriting exercise and decided to challenge himself by recreating McCoy’s classic 1994 hit, “Wink.”
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
A Woman Claims A Nashville Bar Denied Her Entry For An Outfit & People Are Calling Out Dress Codes
One of the top entertainment destinations for tourists visiting Nashville, TN is the spread of lively bars located downtown along Broadway Street. However, some visitors say they’re running into a peculiar issue where establishments are presumably instilling dress codes. TikTok user @gainz_n_bubblebraidz recently shared on a viral video that,...
Austin Montgomery The Voice 2022 Audition “I Can’t Help It” Hank Williams, Season 22
Austin Montgomery performs “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)” by Hank Williams, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Austin Montgomery performs Hank Williams’ “I Can’t Help It” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO
Yesterday, the country music world lost a true legend. Loretta Lynn blazed a trail for… The post Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Touring With Jason Aldean While Pregnant With Second Child: ‘I Just Took It Week by Week’
Gabby Barrett did it. The country music hitmaker of songs including "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up" safely made it through the entirety of Jason Aldean’s Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour while carrying her second child safely in her growing belly. And her husband, Cade Foehner,...
‘The Voice': Teenage ‘Old Soul’ Austin Montgomery Channels Hank Williams Sr. [Watch]
Austin Montgomery of Henry, Calif., can’t help it: He’s got a one-of-a-kind voice! The 19-year-old singer proved that during his blind audition on Season 22 of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) on NBC. Onstage, he auditioned with Hank Williams, Sr.'s “I Can’t Help It...
WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn
Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below. “One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
Luke Bryan Lays With the Dogs After a Weekend of ‘Too Much Fun’ [Picture]
After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally. The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.
Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde talks new music and Grand Ole Opry invite
Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new album "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," which she created with a collaboration of friends, including the Brothers Osborne. Two-time Grammy Award winner Garth Brooks also surprises McBryde with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.
Loretta Lynn Dies: George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + More Share Memories, Tributes
Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend. Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long...
Darius Rucker Releases Behind-the-Scenes Video Recording With Chapel Hart: VIDEO
Darius Rucker recruited Chapel Hart to record a track with him long before the Mississippi trio captured America’s hearts on America’s Got Talent. “Ol Church Hymn” dropped a week ago, and it’s on a forthcoming album from Rucker. Now, he’s sharing behind-the-scenes footage of recording with the girls. Check out the video below.
