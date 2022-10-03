ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one person was killed and two more were hurt Wednesday in what they called a possible drive-by shooting. The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:35 p.m. At the scene, they found a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to N. Charleston incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive. Peppertree Lane has been blocked off by police. There is no official word yet on what police are investigating. This is a...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

No victims, no shooter at Beaufort High School, deputies say

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says no victims or shooters were found during a search of Beaufort High School Wednesday morning. Law enforcement agencies responded to the school Wednesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired. Deputies say they are actively investigating the origin of...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
ORANGEBURG, SC
yourislandnews.com

2 injured in Trask Parkway crash

On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
SHELDON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-526 Wednesday morning. Inspector Don Calabrese said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was cited for following too closely. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD

NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
LADSON, SC

