live5news.com
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one person was killed and two more were hurt Wednesday in what they called a possible drive-by shooting. The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:35 p.m. At the scene, they found a...
live5news.com
Police respond to N. Charleston incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive. Peppertree Lane has been blocked off by police. There is no official word yet on what police are investigating. This is a...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
live5news.com
No victims, no shooter at Beaufort High School, deputies say
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says no victims or shooters were found during a search of Beaufort High School Wednesday morning. Law enforcement agencies responded to the school Wednesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired. Deputies say they are actively investigating the origin of...
live5news.com
Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
live5news.com
1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
Guns, drugs seized during ‘shots fired’ call in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston recovered seven firearms while responding to a ‘shots fired’ call this week. Officers were dispatched to English Street just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday where they found one building and two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. “It was learned that suspects may have run into […]
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
1 hurt, 1 charged for attempted murder after gunfire in North Charleston car chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police said they arrested a man accused of shooting a woman during a chase in early September. According to a police report, police responded to a traffic stop on September 3, just before midnight; conducted by deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, on Ashley Phosphate Road where […]
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
live5news.com
Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a “possible emergency situation” at Burke High School was confirmed to be a hoax. Officers received a call from another location about a possible active shooter at the school around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. Numerous officers responded, and the school was placed on lockdown.
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
live5news.com
2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-526 Wednesday morning. Inspector Don Calabrese said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was cited for following too closely. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
abcnews4.com
Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD
NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Ladson teen
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
Police determine active shooter call a hoax at Hampton Elementary School
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police determined an active shooter call Wednesday at a Hampton Elementary School was a hoax. Hampton Police Department (HPD) received a call warning of an intruder/possible shooter at 2:15 p.m. Hampton County deputies and Varnville Police Department seized a phone on campus that made the prank call. The student who […]
live5news.com
Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County flys to forever home in Pa.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County is getting a new shot at life thanks to a Pennsylvania shelter and a life-changing flight. Lenny arrived at Dorchester Paws as a stray on Aug. 29 after being found on the side...
