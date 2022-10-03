ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

6 Science-Based Self-Improvement Tips

Self-improvement can involve improving any aspect of the self—for example, personal qualities, skills, and even the roles we play (like husband or wife and son or daughter). When we start thinking about self-improvement, it can be helpful to be strategic about where we put our efforts so we don't waste time on the wrong things. Some aspects of ourselves are relatively changeable and some aspects are pretty fixed. So, we're best served by focusing our efforts on the parts of us that are the most changeable.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Adopt an Invincible 'I Can and I Will' Philosophy

 New research suggests that one’s motivation determines the number and difficulty of obstacles they face. The study distinguished between two kinds of motivation we experience while pursuing a goal: want-to and have-to. People can generate "want-to" motivation by considering how a task fits into their values and identity and...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much

Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Does Therapy for Anxiety Change the Brain?

Effective therapy for anxiety, like other treatments, changes the brain. Understanding how the brain changes from treatment helps us to identify the mechanism of action for therapeutics. Clarifying the mechanism of action allows us to better study and design future treatments to best meet individual needs. By Grant H. Brenner.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Effective Leaders Aren't Just the Extraverts Among Us

Leadership skills differ between introverts and extraverts. Different skills are more natural for individuals depending on personality type. Understanding your type and focusing on what you do well and adding new skills allows you to gain more mastery of leadership skills. When you think about your social connections and ideal...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings

Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
HEALTH
Mental Health
Health
psychologytoday.com

Stressful Life Events Can Threaten New Relationships

External life stressors can cause couples to focus on negative behaviors performed by their spouse. Couples completed daily surveys assessing their and their partner's positive and negative behaviors. Focusing on a partner’s negative behaviors can lead to relationship turmoil and lasting damage to marital satisfaction. Many assume that couples...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Grieving When No One Has Died

Loss can be related to death, but also loss occurs around situations which do not involve death. Non-death losses may have tangible or intangible aspects to these experiences. Broadening our understanding of grief and bereavement can help create more inclusive and compassionate communities. Many of us struggle to use the...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Do Corporate Values Matter to Workers?

How can we know whether the ethical values bosses and employees say they have are the ones they *really* hold?. Employees who don’t share values with the company are more likely to be dissatisfied and leave. Sharing similar values with your organization is good for you and good for...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

The Enneagram: All Nine Types Animated

The Enneagram is a classic tool for discovering personality. The Seven, the Enthusiast, enjoys optimism, idealism, and social life, but it can come at the expense of confrontation with the real. The Enneagram is a system for naming and exploring nine personality types. It gathered its meaning through the many...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Feel Like a Burden to Others? 6 Signs of Dependence Schema

Those with dependency schema may feel incapable of handling one or more important elements of living an independent adult life. Young adults suffering from dependence schema are often given the pop diagnosis of “failure-to-launch syndrome.”. Telling the people you depend on that you would like to become more independent...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How parents' internet addiction can fuel their children's—and what to do about it

Teenagers are often accused of being addicted to their mobile devices, but new research shows they're often just modeling their parents' behavior. Of course, we all use digital devices for work, for fun, and for socializing—but too much screen time can be harmful. There is such a thing as "digital addiction" and it's characterized by excessive and obsessive attachment to technology, associated with harm to users and people around them.
CELL PHONES
psychologytoday.com

Why Learning From Our Emotions Requires Resisting Talk of Diagnoses

Being open and listening to our emotions presupposes they have something valuable to say to us and about us. And they do. Yet, as suggested by the rash of self-diagnosing, many seem eager to adopt the flat, homogenous language of symptoms and disorders. This abstract language displaces our rich emotion...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Navigating Household Gender Inequality

"Neo-traditional" is a relationship where both people contribute to household income, but household management falls on one person's shoulders. Negative consequences of household inequity can cause professional limits for some and emotional limits for others. It helps to add language to the behaviors one employs to navigate neo-traditional relationships: embracing,...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.

Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Work-From-Home Productivity

Most employees prefer hybrid or remote work, but companies are wary of the cost to effectiveness. Work-from-home productivity is generally higher than in the office, research shows, especially on individual tasks. A policy of flexibility helps companies maximize both retention and productivity of employees. Is work-from-home productivity higher or lower...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

