Read full article on original website
Related
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos
A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Apple Exec Ousted After Obscene TikTok Comment Blows Up
One of Apple’s top executives is leaving the tech giant after he was filmed making a crass joke about how he “fondles big-breasted women” for a living. Tony Blevins, Apple’s vice president of procurement, made the wacky comment when he was approached by Daniel Mac, a creator whose shtick is asking people in luxury vehicles how they make their money. “I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women,” Blevins said in the video as he got out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. “But I take weekends and holidays off. Also, if you’re interested, I got a hell of a dental plan.” The clip, which was believed to have been recorded at a California car show on Aug. 18, has since gone viral online, racking up over 40,000 likes on Instagram and nearly 142,000 likes on TikTok. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Blevins was removed from his command of several hundred employees after Apple found out about the remarks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Mac (@itsdanielmac) Read it at Bloomberg
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Reddit acqui-hires team from ML content moderation startup Oterlu
The company says the announcement is part of its ongoing efforts to invest in and grow its internal Safety team that oversees its content policy. Reddit also notes that the agreement will help accelerate the scale of Reddit’s automated safety capabilities. “The Oterlu team brings expertise in building algorithms...
NBC Los Angeles
Google Shuts Down Translate Service in China
Alphabet's Google on Monday said it shut down the Google Translate service in mainland China, citing low usage. It marks the end of one of Google's last remaining products in the world's second-largest economy. Google has a very limited presence in China these days after it pulled its search engine...
TechCrunch
Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience
Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that...
On the Pixel 7, Google Assistant's Tensor superpowers are more delightful (and helpful) than ever
Google's new hardware may be the star of today's event, but as the company has demonstrated time and time again, it's Google software and services that really make using its devices the premium experience it is. With the arrival of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch, Google's sharing a few enhancements to Assistant that really build off the fantastic Tensor-powered on-device interactions we first got to know with the Pixel 6.
TechCrunch
Google answers Meta’s video-generating AI with its own, dubbed Imagen Video
As my colleague Devin Coldewey noted in his piece about Make-A-Video, text-to-video systems aren’t new. Earlier this year, a group of researchers from Tsinghua University and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence released CogVideo, which can translate text into reasonably high-fidelity short clips. But Imagen Video appears to be a significant leap over the previous state-of-the-art, showing an aptitude for animating captions that existing systems would have trouble understanding.
TechCrunch
Google offers a better look at the Pixel Tablet
The news device is designed to be the last major piece of the Pixel family. Naturally, the system runs Android, featuring Material You. The company says it’s partnered with a number of key developers to design apps specifically for the larger screen. All of that is powered by the same Tensor G2 chip announced for the new Pixel 7.
TechCrunch
Google Assistant gets an upgrade on Pixel 7 with voice typing, calling and transcription improvements
Many of these capabilities are updates on existing features Google has already offered Pixel device owners. Last year, for example, Google announced support for voice typing on the Pixel 6, and quick phrases — which let you quick off voice queries without having to say “Hey Google” — were first rolled out to the Pixel 6 and 6a.
Google pulls one of its few remaining consumer services from China, ending its foray back into the mainland market
Google suspended its translation service in mainland China over the weekend. Over the weekend, Google suspended its translation service in mainland China, ending another attempt by the U.S.-based tech company to return to the Chinese market amid Beijing’s drive to more tightly control the country’s internet. Mainland Chinese...
TechCrunch
How expensive is Elon’s Twitter buy?
However, with the deal moving forward once again at a fixed price, we can now compare Musk’s purchase with data from other social media companies, effectively allowing us to see how expensive — or not — the transaction will prove. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
Google unveils Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones to take on Apple’s iPhone
GOOGLE on Thursday unveiled two new smartphones to take on Apple's iPhone. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature reworked cameras and displays that improve upon those offered by last year's Pixel 6 range. They were announced at the Made by Google launch event held in Brooklyn, New York...
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: Vori’s $10M Series A deck
The company agreed to share the pitch deck it used to raise a $10 million Series A so I can take a closer look. (It also wrote a bit more about the fundraise on its own blog.) For this pitch deck teardown, it’s helpful if you have a bit of context for why Vori makes sense as a business, and it’s pretty awesome to see its founder outline how the company works — and how he thinks about building a piece of B2B software that “is as fun to use as Candy Crush.” Below is a five-minute video that tells the story beautifully. I only watched it after I did the pitch deck teardown so as to not let my critique be affected by the video, but it’s good enough to watch before or after should you want to dip a little bit deeper into this particular industry.
Comments / 0