ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Philo
Person
Gemma Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Imaginary#Choking#My High#Marimekko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting

Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
ANIMALS
Aabha Gopan

Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him

Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy