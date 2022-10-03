Read full article on original website
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
Level Up Your Fall Wardrobe With These 13 Pairs of Chic Leather Pants—Including Zara, Aritzia and AGOLDE
I didn’t get into leather pants until last fall because I had always assumed they would be uncomfortable, squeak with every moment and instantly make my legs sweat. However, after buying and wearing my first and only pair, I completely understand the hype and why they keep cropping up in my feeds season after season. I also now recognize the importance of investing in a high-quality pair that’ll stick around for years to come. Whether you’re a leather pants newbie or have a whole section of your closet dedicated to them, there’s a pair for you that’ll keep you both...
Even when they’re just hanging on a rack, there’s something wistful and touching about Caroline Hu’s clothes: hand-pleating as fine as the gills of a mushroom and intricate smocking, sometimes spliced with scraps of lace and other fabrics salvaged from the cutting table, carry an emotional charge, like they’re yearning for something. On one dress, a blurred print of birds in flight imparts all the nostalgia of a sepia-tone photo, though it’s not a photo at all. The designer, an artist and ceramist in her spare time, painted what she saw out the window from her bed in Shanghai during all those months stranded in lockdown.
Revamp Your Wardrobe for the New Season With These Fall Fashion Steals
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Autumn is officially here, and with that comes cooler weather, shorter days, and the countdown to the holiday shopping season. Now that temperatures are dropping, you’re probably starting to edit your closet by putting away warm-weather essentials like mini dresses, tank tops, and sandals. Now that you’ve put those in storage until next year, it’s probably time to invest in a few new sartorial splurges for the new season. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to add some nice clothing items to...
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Gray Curls Shine on the Runway in Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins, and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets. Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s. Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
What’s Inside the Vogue Beauty Director’s Fall Beauty Bag
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There is no better time for a lifestyle overhaul than fall. While many of us are focused on the season’s wardrobe staples, cosmetics enthusiasts know a fall beauty routine refresh is equally as important. So away with the happy-go-lucky ease that defines summertime—enter the intentional, productive energy of the autumnal season.
Supermodel has dress spray-painted on during fashion show
Bella Hadid captivated guests at Paris Fashion Week when artists spray-painted a dress on her. The 25-year-old model’s gown was a part of French label Coperni’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Valentino’s Trippy, Logo-Tattooed Faces Were an Optical Illusion
At today’s Valentino show in Paris, the house’s iconic VLogo print was everywhere, from head to toe—even becoming a face-first beauty statement. On top of imperceptibly perfected skin makeup artist Pat McGrath describes as “the new naked,” four otherwordly complexions served as a canvas for meticulously painted logo face tattoos.
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
