Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
‘The Voice': Nashville-Based Country Singer Tanner Fussell Nails a Travis Tritt Ballad [Watch]
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello were back on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) for the next round of blind auditions as part of Season 22 of The Voice, and one singer scored a major victory with a Travis Tritt cover. So far, each coach has managed to...
Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing
Following the passing of country music superstar Loretta Lynn, numerous singers, organizations and officials took to social media to express their thoughts and condolences.
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO
Yesterday, the country music world lost a true legend. Loretta Lynn blazed a trail for… The post Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Austin Montgomery The Voice 2022 Audition “I Can’t Help It” Hank Williams, Season 22
Austin Montgomery performs “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)” by Hank Williams, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Austin Montgomery performs Hank Williams’ “I Can’t Help It” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Touring With Jason Aldean While Pregnant With Second Child: ‘I Just Took It Week by Week’
Gabby Barrett did it. The country music hitmaker of songs including "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up" safely made it through the entirety of Jason Aldean’s Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour while carrying her second child safely in her growing belly. And her husband, Cade Foehner,...
George Birge Talks New Track “That Drink” With Country Legend Neal McCoy And Upcoming Album
People say, “Never Meet Your Heroes,” but George Birge worked closely with his and was pleasantly surprised. The Texas native grew up idolizing hitmakers of the ‘90s, including country legend Neal McCoy. Just a few months ago, Birge sat down to do a songwriting exercise and decided to challenge himself by recreating McCoy’s classic 1994 hit, “Wink.”
‘The Voice': Teenage ‘Old Soul’ Austin Montgomery Channels Hank Williams Sr. [Watch]
Austin Montgomery of Henry, Calif., can’t help it: He’s got a one-of-a-kind voice! The 19-year-old singer proved that during his blind audition on Season 22 of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) on NBC. Onstage, he auditioned with Hank Williams, Sr.'s “I Can’t Help It...
Chapel Hart And Drake Milligan Represent Country Music In "America's Got Talent" Finale
Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart did not walk away from "America's Got Talent" with the grand prize, but the competition turned out to be a big win for country music. The Mayyas, a Lebanese female dance team were crowned Wednesday (Sept.14) evening, while Milligan and Chapel Hart both scored placement in the finale. The frontrunners made history, as two country music acts have never made it into the top five within the same season.
WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn
Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below. “One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do...
Carrie Underwood Recalls The Time Loretta Lynn Smacked Her Rear End
Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away at the age of 90. After the news broke of her death, many of her fellow artists paid tribute to her and shared some fun stories. Carrie Underwood talked about the time that they first met before they collaborated on a song called “Still Woman Enough,” with Reba McEntire.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
Loretta Lynn Dies: George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + More Share Memories, Tributes
Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend. Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long...
