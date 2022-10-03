Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
miamistudent.net
2022 Inclusion Forum tackles accessibility, intersectionality and other DEI topics at Miami
Miami University’s Associated Student Government (ASG) and Diversity Affairs Council (DAC) held their fourth annual Inclusion Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 28, themed “Essential Equity and Access.”. Kennedy Hughes, secretary of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and Evan Gates, president of DAC, organized the event, which was held in...
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand to be a backdrop for Austin Butler, Tom Hardy movie
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews will begin setting up around 7 a.m. Friday, said Bill Henry, manager at Jolly’s on Brookwood. “I’m...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moversmakers.org
Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries
A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
miamistudent.net
Who’s in charge at Miami University? It’s complicated.
Running a university is hard. At Miami University, 17 Trustees, a 20-member Executive Cabinet for the president, an 11-member Provost’s Office, an academic dean for each college and a host of other administrators come together daily to make decisions that impact students and faculty alike. In an effort to...
wvxu.org
'The Bikeriders' roar into Cincinnati for latest feature film
Update Wednesday Oct. 5: The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has joined the cast of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols' motion picture filming in Greater Cincinnati with Austin Butler (Elvis) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), according to Deadline. Reedus, whose Zombie survivor Daryl Dixon frequently rode a motorcycle all 11 seasons...
kentuckytoday.com
Cincinnati church soon to open professional-quality soccer complex
CINCINNATI, Ohio (BP) – Jamie Trascritti, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Newtown, says the construction of a professional-quality soccer field on the church’s property serves as a symbol of its recent revitalization. Trascritti, a graduate of Boyce College and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has pastored First Baptist...
RELATED PEOPLE
Olly-Olly-In-Come-Free!, Or, Your Grandparents Had Way More Fun Than You Do
Up for a game of shinny? How about Go, Sheepy, Go? Mumblety-Peg? Kids in old Cincinnati used to pass the time with creative games. The post Olly-Olly-In-Come-Free!, Or, Your Grandparents Had Way More Fun Than You Do appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
wvxu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
miamistudent.net
Miami works to rehire visiting assistant professors after the pandemic
In 2020, more than half of the visiting assistant professors (VAPs) at Miami University did not have their contracts renewed for the fall 2020 semester as the university prepared to lose tens of millions of dollars from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, the university is working to refill those positions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Pamphlets advocating white supremacy left in Tri-State neighborhood
BRIGHT, In. (WXIX) - Some Indiana residents say they recently received a pamphlet appearing to support white supremacy. Two Dearborn County residents say they the pamphlet appeared in a clear plastic bag in their driveway. They say they don’t want that kind of message spread in their community. “There’s...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something Oct. 4-10
In the Greater Cincinnati area, fall is in full swing. Get your fill of autumn activities this week, plus some other events that will keep you entertained. UC Nutri-Ed will provide free spiced apple cider and pumpkin spice oat milk coffee, as well as information about how students can benefit from and use fall spices in their lives.
miamistudent.net
Redhawks wild season opener part of successful hockey weekend
The Miami University Redhawks hockey team took the ice in the first game of the season for a two-game set against the Ferris State Bulldogs. Fans packed the seats of Steve “Coach” Cady Arena at the Goggin Ice Center to show their support. They were given quite the...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Council not out to criminalize homelessness
GREENVILLE – An ordinance approved by Greenville City Council on Sept. 6 continues to draw criticism and questions from the public. As stated in the summary of the ordinance read at that council meeting, the ordinance “concerns unauthorized encampments on public and/or private property, as it intends to endanger the health and safety of those engaged in such camping, as well as the general public.” The ordinance was unanimously approved by council members with an emergency clause. The emergency clause means the ordinance was in full effect the moment the mayor signed it. It was noted the ordinance was related to homeless encampments in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Advocate
Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor
GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
Times Gazette
Dettwiller steps down as Fairfield softball coach
Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett announced Wednesday the retirement of Mark Dettwiller as the Fairfield Lady Lions head softball coach. Dettwiller is the owner/operator of Dettwiller Construction LLC, renovating and building new houses. He also has started a new primitive furniture business. Due to the amount of time needed to run these two businesses, he would not have the time to fully commit to the time and effort that such a highly successful softball program deserves. Mark plans to remain available as a part-time assistant coach and consultant to the softball program, the school said in a news release.
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
How many downtown office workers are gone for good?
Three years ago, downtown had a daytime population of more than 64,000. Now, it has more than 2.5 million square feet of unused office space.
Comments / 0