ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Oxford, OH
Education
Oxford, OH
Football
Oxford, OH
Sports
City
Oxford, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
moversmakers.org

Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries

A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Who’s in charge at Miami University? It’s complicated.

Running a university is hard. At Miami University, 17 Trustees, a 20-member Executive Cabinet for the president, an 11-member Provost’s Office, an academic dean for each college and a host of other administrators come together daily to make decisions that impact students and faculty alike. In an effort to...
OXFORD, OH
wvxu.org

'The Bikeriders' roar into Cincinnati for latest feature film

Update Wednesday Oct. 5: The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has joined the cast of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols' motion picture filming in Greater Cincinnati with Austin Butler (Elvis) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), according to Deadline. Reedus, whose Zombie survivor Daryl Dixon frequently rode a motorcycle all 11 seasons...
CINCINNATI, OH
kentuckytoday.com

Cincinnati church soon to open professional-quality soccer complex

CINCINNATI, Ohio (BP) – Jamie Trascritti, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Newtown, says the construction of a professional-quality soccer field on the church’s property serves as a symbol of its recent revitalization. Trascritti, a graduate of Boyce College and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has pastored First Baptist...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon James
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami works to rehire visiting assistant professors after the pandemic

In 2020, more than half of the visiting assistant professors (VAPs) at Miami University did not have their contracts renewed for the fall 2020 semester as the university prepared to lose tens of millions of dollars from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, the university is working to refill those positions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Linus College#Miami University
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something Oct. 4-10

In the Greater Cincinnati area, fall is in full swing. Get your fill of autumn activities this week, plus some other events that will keep you entertained. UC Nutri-Ed will provide free spiced apple cider and pumpkin spice oat milk coffee, as well as information about how students can benefit from and use fall spices in their lives.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Redhawks wild season opener part of successful hockey weekend

The Miami University Redhawks hockey team took the ice in the first game of the season for a two-game set against the Ferris State Bulldogs. Fans packed the seats of Steve “Coach” Cady Arena at the Goggin Ice Center to show their support. They were given quite the...
OXFORD, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Council not out to criminalize homelessness

GREENVILLE – An ordinance approved by Greenville City Council on Sept. 6 continues to draw criticism and questions from the public. As stated in the summary of the ordinance read at that council meeting, the ordinance “concerns unauthorized encampments on public and/or private property, as it intends to endanger the health and safety of those engaged in such camping, as well as the general public.” The ordinance was unanimously approved by council members with an emergency clause. The emergency clause means the ordinance was in full effect the moment the mayor signed it. It was noted the ordinance was related to homeless encampments in the city.
GREENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Advocate

Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor

GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
BRADFORD, OH
Times Gazette

Dettwiller steps down as Fairfield softball coach

Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett announced Wednesday the retirement of Mark Dettwiller as the Fairfield Lady Lions head softball coach. Dettwiller is the owner/operator of Dettwiller Construction LLC, renovating and building new houses. He also has started a new primitive furniture business. Due to the amount of time needed to run these two businesses, he would not have the time to fully commit to the time and effort that such a highly successful softball program deserves. Mark plans to remain available as a part-time assistant coach and consultant to the softball program, the school said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy