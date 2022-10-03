Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Sheet Pan Parmentier Potatoes
Garlic and rosemary. Two flavors that when combined with a splash of oil, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper, make whatever they are made with smell and taste absolutely delicious. Parmentier potatoes, a French classic, combine these pantry favorite herbs and spices into the simplest, yet utterly moreish, sheet pan potato side dish.
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
The Daily South
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Kitchn: This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal
A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!
BHG
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings
Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake. Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.
Lifehacker
How to Thicken Your Cozy Fall Soups Without Any Dairy
It is fall or, as most of Twitter likes to call it, “soup season,” the season for eating soup. Soothing noodle soups, hearty beef and vegetables, and luscious, creamy vegetables soups—all are valid, but that last one seems to dominate once the foliage starts to change. There’s something about a velvety bowl of the stuff that screams “autumn,” and the only thing that can wreck the vibe is a watery mouthfeel.
12tomatoes.com
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
Outside Online
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
purewow.com
Mark Bittman’s Spinach Carbonara
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lightly cooked spinach gives this classic pasta a fresh bite. You want pasta and you want it now. Enter Mark...
therecipecritic.com
Sweet Potato Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This sweet potato bread is perfect for sweater weather with its warming spices and delicious soft texture. It’s similar to pumpkin bread and no mixer is required, making this bread quick, easy, and super satisfying!
Lifehacker
For Better Sautéed Mushrooms, Boil Them First
Everyone knows that moisture is the enemy of the Maillard reaction, which makes it tricky to brown ingredients that release water as they cook. But strangely enough, the secret to better (and faster) sautéed mushrooms is cooking them in water: Boiling your shrooms before pan-frying actually helps them brown.
Zesty artichokes, potato salad and galaktoboureko: Greek share plates for spring
This is my favourite way to cook artichokes. You can keep these artichokes under oil if you completely dry them out after blanching them. Just arrange them standing, cut-side down, in a tray covered with a clean tea towel. When they’re dry, pour a few tablespoons of olive oil in the bottom of a sterilised jar, fill it with artichokes and then cover them in olive oil. They’ll keep in the fridge for months and you can pull them out and fry them whenever you need.
princesspinkygirl.com
Sheet Pan Pie
This Sheet Pan Pie recipe has the same fruity flavor and pretty appearance of a round pie dessert but is prepared using a shortcut in a rectangular jelly roll pan and sliced into squares for simple serving. Using a store-bought crust and canned blueberry pie filling, it is so quick...
12tomatoes.com
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Chicken
Out of chicken ideas? Look no further than this crispy, creamy dream of a dinner. I have something to tell you — chicken doesn’t have to be boring. It’s true. If you’re anything like me, you tend to rely on chicken breasts as your go-to dinner protein far too often (it’s quick! it’s fairly cheap! it’s easy!), so often in fact, that you run out of ideas and inspiration to make it interesting. But it doesn’t have to be that way! There are a million and one ways to cook a chicken breast and sometimes you just need a little nudge in the right direction to find one that feels a little novel and a lot delicious. Say hello to our Crispy Garlic Parmesan Chicken. It takes a basic ol’ chicken breast and coats it in parmesan-panko kissed goodness but also surrounds it in a creamy sauce that’s easy but not to be missed. Even if you’re way past your limit on chicken dinners, this one will hit the spot.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
