ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New this week: Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis and Charlie Puth

By The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UU2y_0iKCwRZY00

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

Lena Dunham adapts Karen Cushman's young-adult novel in "Catherine Called Birdy," a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy (Bella Ramsey) in medieval England. Her father (Andrew Scott) wants to marry her off for some much-needed money, but Birdy's plans repeatedly foil him. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called the film "part 'Bridget Jones's Diary,' part Mel Brooks and all joy." Though still playing in select theaters, "Catherine Called Birdy" begins streaming Friday on Prime Video.

— From some of the same producing team behind the hit Michael Jordan documentary series "The Last Dance" comes another look back on a basketball high point. "The Redeem Team," debuting Friday on Netflix, follows the 2008 U.S. men's basketball team as it seeks a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after the team's disappointing bronze finish in 2004. LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, both team members, are producers of the documentary, which digs into coach Mike Krzyzewski's leadership and Kobe Bryant's considerable impact on the team.

— Mila Kunis stars in the Netflix thriller "Luckiest Girl Alive," based on Jessica Knoll's 2015 best-selling debut novel. The film, streaming Friday, takes some of the mystery stylings of "Gone Girl" and "The Girl on the Train." Kunis stars as a New York woman with a seemingly perfect life that unravels when a true-crime documentary starts looking into her dark high-school past.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— For his third album, pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is going with a very simple title — "Charlie," due out Friday. It's his first full-length project since his 2018 Grammy-nominated LP "Voicenotes." You've likely already heard at least one of the 12 tracks — the earworm "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Some other singles are the brooding ballad "That's Hilarious" and the slinky "Light Switch." Still not sure? listen to the lovesick up-tempo "Smells Like Me."

— Guitarist Billy Duffy and singer Ian Astbury rejoin for a new album from The Cult, with their signature mix of heavy metal, goth and rock. The eight-track "Under the Midnight Sun" has triggered two singles, "Give Me Mercy" and "A Cut Inside," with Astbury singing: "No heathens in heaven/ No sweet surrender/ Outsiders forever/ Ghosts of our lives." Astbury says he pulled in influences from Brian Jones, Brion Gysin, William Burroughs, Buddhism, the Beats and the Age of Aquarius.

— What do you get when two of the three rappers from Migos release an LP? We'll find out Friday when Quavo and Takeoff give the world "Only Built for Infinity Links" without third member Offset. The lead single "Hotel Lobby" has a video inspired by "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" and another club-ready single is "Us vs. Them," with Gucci Mane. Then there's the Birdman-featuring "Big Stunna" and the memorable lyrics: "I was sick before carona/ice cold like pneumonia." The title of their joint record is a reference to Raekwon's 1995 solo work "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx."

— Wasn't super-producer Danger Mouse just celebrating an album release last month? Well, here's another. Brian Burton (aka Danger Mouse) reconnects with The Shins' James Mercer as Broken Bells for the album "Into the Blue." Three singles with wildly different styles have preceded the album drop, including the spacy "We're Not In Orbit Yet..." and the gorgeous "Love On the Run," that has a sunny, '70s vibe leading to a Pink Floyd-ish guitar solo. Last month, Danger Mouse teamed up with The Roots' Black Thought for the album "Cheat Codes."

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Lesley Manville, Joanne Froggatt and David Morrissey lead an ensemble cast in " Sherwood," a drama series inspired by a 1984 miners' strike in Nottingham, England, that pitted the town against police and divided friends and relatives. Decades later, officers return in force to solve a pair of killings, with their presence rekindling past bitterness. James Graham ("Brexit — The Uncivil War"), who grew up in the real-life town of Nottinghamshire and witnessed the turmoil, wrote the series debuting Tuesday on the BritBox streaming service.

— "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" returns Friday for its second season and none too soon. Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock") is the beaming center of the show that aims to help preschoolers appreciate the value of small acts of kindness. Shouldn't the adults in this fractious world be watching, too? The Apple TV+ series, co-created by McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero ("Blue's Clues," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"), will welcome guest stars including Tony Hale, Stephanie Beatriz, Kristen Schaal and Kumail Nanjiani.

— The iHeartRadio Music Festival, held in Las Vegas at the end of September, is getting a four-hour, two-night special on the CW network. Among the dozens of artists at the festival: Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who performed their new song “Unholy”; a set by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo that included “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Heartbreaker,” and Megan Thee Stallion closing out the festival with songs from her new album, “Traumazine,” and past hits. The special airs on Friday and Saturday.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Dwayne Wade's name.

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Parnell, Cara Buono, Dennis Haysbert to Lead Rom-Com ‘In Fidelity’ (Exclusive)

Chris Parnell (SNL), Cara Buono (Stranger Things), Dennis Haysbert (24), Willow Shields (The Hunger Games) and Illeana Douglas (Stir of Echoes), have joined the cast of In Fidelity, currently filming in New York City. The Manhattan-set story centers around a happily married husband (Parnell) conflicted after permitting his terminally ill wife (Buono) to sleep with their well-known rock star neighbor (Haysbert) before she dies young. Shields portrays their blue-haired Gen-Z daughter, while Douglas adds belly laughs as their eccentric confidante.More from The Hollywood ReporterRebel Wilson and 'Senior Year' Actors Reflect on High School Moments They Would Do Over'No Exit': Film ReviewDanny Ramirez, Dennis...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Joanne Froggatt
Person
Ian Astbury
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
Jung Kook
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
David Morrissey
Person
Tony Hale
Person
Jack Mcbrayer
Person
Birdy
Person
Raekwon
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Lesley Manville
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Brian Jones
Person
Mel Brooks
The List

What Hallmark's Boss Has To Say About Candace Cameron Bure's Departure

Hallmark Channel fans were shocked when Candace Cameron Bure announced that she was leaving the network to sign an exclusive deal with GAC Family. Over a decade, the former "Full House" star appeared in more than two dozen Hallmark movies, including "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," "If I Only Had Christmas," "Switched for Christmas," and "Journey Back to Christmas," per IMDb. She also appeared on the channel as librarian Aurora Teagarden in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad

She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#The Associated Press
toofab.com

American Horror Story: NYC Teaser Promises 'A Season Like No Other'

Set in New York City during "the deadliest year," the new season stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
TV SERIES
E! News

Here's What Yvette Nicole Brown Had to Say About the Community Movie

Watch: Yvette Nicole Brown Confident a Community Movie Will Happen. School is back in session at Greendale Community College—but attendance is up in the air. On Sept. 30, Peacock announced Community, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, would officially return for a long-rumored movie, finally fulfilling the show's "six seasons and a movie" prophecy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
msn.com

First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Firefly Lane’, Starring Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke, To End After Season 2 On Netflix

Firefly Lane, the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is two seasons and out on Netflix. The series from creator Maggie Friedman returns for a supersized second season in December but will not return for a third season. The show will have a 16-episode second season. RELATED: Cancellations Photo Gallery: The TV Series Ending In 2022 & Beyond The first nine episodes will air on December 2, and the second tranche of seven episodes will premiere in 2023. In the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’

Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed

It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Sparked Their Real-Life Romance

Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
TV & VIDEOS
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: 'Frasier' reboot coming to Paramount+, and more

That long-awaited Frasier revival is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ABC Audio has confirmed. Aside from Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychologist and radio show host on the Cheers spin-off NBC sitcom that ran from 1993-2004, no other casting has been announced. Plot details have also yet to be revealed. In the announcement, Grammer noted, "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy