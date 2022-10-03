ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

New Jersey Monthly

How This Hunterdon County Couple Created a Super-Sustainable Home

Deborah and Jason DeSalvo are passionate about the environment and their personal impact on it. With that in mind, they embarked on a multiyear journey to design and build an energy-efficient, locally sourced, forever home with a minimal carbon footprint that is holistically integrated into the land around it. Together they put together a crack design/build team with the same tenacious can-do spirit. The result is Cold Brook Farm, a homestead that not only produces its own energy but also heals the land on which it sits.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Project Self-Sufficiency

Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends Scheduled

A Day of Service will be held in honor of lifelong friends Dick Kowal and Mickey Hunt.Project Self-Sufficiency. The lives of longtime friends Richard “Dick” Kowal and Michael “Mickey” Hunt will be honored with a Day of Service at varied locations in Sussex County, New Jersey, and Port Jervis, New York, Friday, October 14th, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The pair died tragically in a boating accident in 2021. Both men lived exemplary lives of service to their community, mentoring students and offering advice to young and old. Hunt was a self-employed mason contractor who became a general contractor and partnered with Kowal on numerous projects for decades. Kowal served as construction supervisor in the building of non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency’s four-building Newton campus, eventually taking on the role of Maintenance Supervisor at the organization. He oversaw the non-profit agency’s facilities and mentored hundreds of teens and young adults through the New Jersey Youth Corps program for high school dropouts. The Day of Service will offer volunteer opportunities to those who would like to commemorate the pair by giving back to the community; projects are available at various sites in Port Jervis, New York and Sussex County, New Jersey. The $25 registration fee will be earmarked for the creation of a scholarship for New Jersey Youth Corps graduates who exemplify the life of service displayed by Kowal and Hunt. Interested volunteers are invited to register online at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer visits local community non-profit in Newton

NEWTON, NJ — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) visited local community non-profit organization Benny’s Bodega — a 501(c)(3) that offers hard-working residents who are struggling with basic needs items free of charge. Benny’s Bodega, located at 168 Spring Street, was founded by Benjamin Davey, a social worker...
NEWTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Grocery store proposed for Phillipsburg. Could it be the fix to P’burg’s food swamp?

A collaboration between Phillipsburg’s mayor and three Allentown developers could be the fix to Phillipsburg’s food swamp. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday for a 61-unit senior residential building that would include a 6,000 square-foot public grocery store. The project is pitched for 540 Marshall St., less than 200 feet from the former Phillipsburg Ahart’s Market.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PIX11

Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ

MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week.  The animals were taken […]
MADISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ

UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
SACO, ME
njmom.com

How Trinitas Regional Medical Center Delivers a Unique NJ Birth Experience

If you’re looking for a welcoming and warm hospital experience to bring your baby into the world, you’ll find it at Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility in Elizabeth. Not only is the hospital’s midwifery program the second-longest running in New Jersey, but it’s also home to certified nurse midwives with decades of experience who speak more than seven languages. The derived meaning of the word midwife translates to “with woman,” and the NJMOMs we spoke with who birthed their babies at Trinitas say they felt that theme of nurturing support through their entire delivery experience. Read on for what to expect at the hospital and how the midwives care for their patients in a way that feels more like family.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ

