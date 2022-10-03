New Trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Reveals New Black Panther, Namor, and Ironheart Armor

I kind of expect people to argue with this or ignore it. Either way, it makes the point that Phase 4 of the MCU appears to be an attempt to grind down the edges that made the previous phases so great and yet controversial at times. As of now, with the several shows and movies that have either been announced, are about to be released, or have been commented on fully since their release, it would appear that the MCU is more about explaining why the villains are the way they are and forgiving them while changing the mindsets of the heroes. In other words, the common story that sees a hero fighting a villain and the villain either escaping to fight again or finding that they’ve been vanquished because they underestimated the hero isn’t the common thread any longer. Instead, we get to explore the inner workings of the villains and see them as troubled individuals that aren’t fully responsible for the choices they make in life because they were abused, chased, or otherwise forced to defend themselves at some point in their past. There is an argument to be made for this, not just against it, but the fact is that it does feel as though the effort to skip over accountability appears to be the idea of the day.

