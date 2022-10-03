New Trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Reveals New Black Panther, Namor, and Ironheart Armor

Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Trailers Dropped!: Will Smith Is Back With His First Film Post-Oscars In ‘Emancipation’ & Who Will Be The New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Two big films are set to drop soon, and the trailers will have you craving more. First, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped its second official trailer for the highly anticipated film, adding more color to the story for fans. In the beginning, we see Angela Bassett dressed in all-white,...
epicstream.com
Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume
The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Calls Latto “Hating Ass Mutt” After BET Hip Hop Song of the Year Loss
Kodak Black isn’t happy about losing the Song of the Year award to Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ at BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the development, calling Latto “frappuccino, cappuccino.” Kodak said, “Why y’all ain’t make my shit tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. … This whole shit looked like a damn plot. Then I look at the ‘gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don’t give him that shit. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino.”
ComicBook
New Hellraiser Movie Sets Franchise Record on Rotten Tomatoes
This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris Shows Off New Grills Spelling Out Support For Black Businesses
Ludacris has a message for fans after getting a new set of gold grills fitted, and he took to social media to get his point across. On Sunday (October 2), Luda posted a video on Instagram showing off his new pair of grills. In the clip, the Atlanta native can be seen standing in front of a brick wall while wearing an all-black outfit with his braids appearing to be freshly done.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ slanderers reveal the exact moment they gave up on the show
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn’t shy about poking the hornet’s nest. In most episodes, Jen deals with sexism in one form or another, with the show explicitly crafted to have a feminist agenda, taking direct aim at furious internet misogynists. And, as you can imagine, some comic book fans reacted to that like a vampire being sprayed with holy water.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
The FADER
Nicki Minaj recruits a dancehall all-star team on “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)”
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Cuffing Season Isn’t Going According to Plan In Ari Lennox’s “POF” Video
Ari Lennox drops off her latest music video for “POF” from her new critically acclaimed album, age/sex/location. Watch the video inside.
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
Everyone Was At Beyoncé’s Renaissance-Themed Party in Paris But You (And Me)
Beyoncé threw a celebrity-studded, Renaissance-themed party last night in Paris, and seemingly everyone was there but you and me: Naomi Campbell, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Michèle Lamy, Halsey. Even the enigmatic real-estate investor and “NBA superfan” James Goldstein was there. And those lucky enough to be invited really went for it. Everyone seemed to lean into the capital-F fashion vibes of the album, which soundtracked a significant chunk of New York Fashion Week, and its accompanying imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s “BMF” Documentary Lands A Release Date On Starz
STARZ announces a release date for “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.”. Just when you thought 50 Cent was through with Starz, they just announced a release date for the highly-anticipated documentary on the Black Mafia Family. Starz announced the BMF documentary will be making its debut on their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Up in Arms Over Daredevil's MCU Return
After a handful of teases along the way, Marvel Studios finally unveiled an extended look at the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, fully suited up in his iconic yellow and scarlet suit. As with the rest of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the clip is largely comedic, enough so the response to it has caused the character to trend across social media. On one side of the equation, you have the fans of the former Netflix series that prefer the darker, more adult tones it carried. On the other, you have MCU stalwarts who don't mind levity has been injected into the character.
Jewish star of ‘Cobra Kai,’ 1 of the best on-screen bullies, preaches against them in real life
Martin Kove was born on Purim, and his most famous costume has been quite convincing. As the villain in the iconic “The Karate Kid” film franchise, he starred as John Kreese, a Vietnam War veteran and the karate sensei of the Cobra Kai dojo. Kreese made life hell for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) by teaching his aggressive students such mantras as “no mercy.” He famously instructed Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to “sweep the [injured] leg” of Daniel in their championship bout. But in real life, Kove has visited many schools with an anti-bullying message. He’d often go with SuEllen Fried, an author and bullying prevention activist. “People have been bullied since the days of Rome and Greece,” Kove told Zenger News. “I never thought there was an easy solution.” He said that in speaking with Fried, the message they presented to youngsters was that one could simply walk away or use humor.
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Has Turned Down Two 'Friday' 4 Scripts
“Man, if I can get it off,” Cube responded. “I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man.”. Cube went on to talk about the plot of the first script, explaining where it hit a snag with Warner Bros.
Megan Thee Stallion Is Ready For Fall in a Black Bodycon Dress and Strappy Heels
From the red carpet to our Instagram feeds, Megan The Stallion has been an inescapable force this year. Most recently, she made an appearance at the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, where she was the closing keynote speaker. The 27-year-old rapper and entrepreneur took to the stage Tuesday at the Detroit Opera House, wearing a black bodycon, midilength turtleneck dress. She accessorized the ensemble with gold hoops and black lace-up sandal heels.
TVOvermind
The MCU Traded It’s Edge for An Agenda
I kind of expect people to argue with this or ignore it. Either way, it makes the point that Phase 4 of the MCU appears to be an attempt to grind down the edges that made the previous phases so great and yet controversial at times. As of now, with the several shows and movies that have either been announced, are about to be released, or have been commented on fully since their release, it would appear that the MCU is more about explaining why the villains are the way they are and forgiving them while changing the mindsets of the heroes. In other words, the common story that sees a hero fighting a villain and the villain either escaping to fight again or finding that they’ve been vanquished because they underestimated the hero isn’t the common thread any longer. Instead, we get to explore the inner workings of the villains and see them as troubled individuals that aren’t fully responsible for the choices they make in life because they were abused, chased, or otherwise forced to defend themselves at some point in their past. There is an argument to be made for this, not just against it, but the fact is that it does feel as though the effort to skip over accountability appears to be the idea of the day.
Comments / 0