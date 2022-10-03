Shore Medical Center and Advanced Shore Imaging Team Up to Provide Free Screening Mammograms Oct. 22

Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: OFFICE OF SENIOR SERVICES ANNOUNCES $1.4 MILLION IN SENIOR AGING PROGRAMS
From home delivered meals to caregiver support for seniors, Ocean County will earmark federal and state funds to help maintain and increase these services. “With more than 200,000 seniors living in Ocean County, the need for services clearly exists and is growing for this population,” said Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Office of Senior Services. “This funding will help bolster some of the programs that are in place that help to keep our seniors living independently.”
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend COVID services
Burlington County plans to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to compensate frontline county workers who have provided essential services during the pandemic. “From the very beginning of the pandemic, our county has done everything possible to help our residents overcome the challenges of COVID-19. We distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies, launched testing and vaccine clinics and delivered services that people needed throughout the pandemic,” Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell said. “None of it could have happened without these dedicated employees who faced substantial risks while working during the pandemic. They stepped up at a time of great uncertainty and delivered essential services and resources that others continue to rely upon.”
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
southjerseyobserver.com
Public Invited to “Say My Name” Exhibit on October 9 at Camden County Historical Society
The Camden County Historical Society invites the public to join us for the opening of an exhibit “Say My Name”: Enslaved Africans of Pomona Hall on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 3PM to 5PM at 1900 Park Boulevard in Camden. The event will feature a presentation of stories...
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
capemayvibe.com
Recently, there has been confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Northeast. This disease sounds about as pleasant a…
Recently, there has been confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Northeast. This disease sounds about as pleasant as you’d imagine—causing internal bleeding and death in lagomorphs (hares and rabbits). The New England cottontail, an at-risk species, could be facing another major threat. Fortunately, there is a...
snjtoday.com
Nursing Scholarship Established in Honor of Millville Educators
Inspira Health’s Roseanne Racano, right, was selected as the first recipient of the Nykola and Alyce Kudla Nursing Education Scholarship, presented by Alyce Kudla of Millville. A generous donation to the Inspira Health Foundation by Alyce Kudla of Millville is providing financial support to Inspira Health nurses pursuing educational...
Pleasantville Man Sentenced for Fatal 2021 Crash in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
A 32-year-old man from Pleasantville has been sentenced for a crash in Egg Harbor Township last year that claimed the life of a man who was trying to walk across a road. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Doyle was sentenced to eight years in state prison for vehicular homicide and five for endangering the welfare of a child.
PhillyBite
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme
A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”
They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Announces Early School Dismissal Monday
The Ocean City School District released a statement on its Facebook page that “due to the projected tidal flooding, all schools will be dismissed early tomorrow (Monday).”. The times are as follows: High School 12:40 p.m., Intermediate School 12:10 p.m. and Primary School: 1:30 p.m. For more information visit...
fox29.com
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look to Identify Two People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, police are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
N.J. psychotherapist who used client’s credit cards to pay for psychics avoids jail
The owner of a private psychotherapy business in Cape May County was spared prison time and entered a pre-trial program after being accused of using her clients’ credit card to pay for $4,000 in services from a psychic reading app, officials said. Ashley Crooks, 32, surrendered her therapy license...
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
Drive in New Jersey last month? E-ZPass overcharged thousands at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in Atlantic County last month will have the incorrect amounts removed from accounts, officials said Tuesday. People driving cars were mistakenly processed as driving trucks and charged the higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
