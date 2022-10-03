Shore Medical Center and Advanced Shore Imaging Team Up to Provide Free Screening Mammograms Oct. 22

Burlington County plans to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to compensate frontline county workers who have provided essential services during the pandemic. “From the very beginning of the pandemic, our county has done everything possible to help our residents overcome the challenges of COVID-19. We distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies, launched testing and vaccine clinics and delivered services that people needed throughout the pandemic,” Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell said. “None of it could have happened without these dedicated employees who faced substantial risks while working during the pandemic. They stepped up at a time of great uncertainty and delivered essential services and resources that others continue to rely upon.”

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO