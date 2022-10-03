Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?
See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
Eater
Find the World’s Cutest Coffee and Ceramics Truck Parked at an LA Community College
Ryan Lagasse is taking her creations out for a spin on the city’s first coffee-and-ceramics truck. Last week, the ceramicist launched the mobile coffee-and-art operation Little Lamb and partnered with Glendora community college Citrus College, where she will be parked on-campus for the remainder of the academic year. From...
Eater
A New Fairfax Burger Contender Slings Brisket-Blend Patties Topped With Dijonnaise
Another burger challenger has set up shop on Fairfax, joining nearby patty slingers Extra Market, Burgers 99, and Golden State at Cofax in LA’s ever-growing burger game: Trophies Burger Club is a project from chef-partner Geo Delgado (Gusto, Everson Royce Bar, Here & Now), owner Francis Miranda (co-founder and co-owner of Nightshade and Daybird), and Robert Panlilio (co-founder of streetwear brand Crooks & Castles). Trophies is located in the space formerly occupied by Vowburger, a plant-based burger place.
Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
bigeasymagazine.com
Willie Mae’s Scotch House Brings Their Famous Fried Chicken To Los Angeles
Willie Mae’s, originally just a bar, was founded in 1957 by Willie Mae Seaton; the now-famous restaurant wasn’t added to the business until the 70s. The institution thrived, and, in 2005, Seaton was honored with a James Beard Award for “America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region.”
welikela.com
Things To Do in L.A. This Week [10-3-2022 to 10-7-2022]
So what’s on your radar for the first week of October? Need ideas? We got your back. For October 3-7 in Los Angeles, catch Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana, the Black Lagoon Pop Up Bar, the Hola Mexico Film Festival, new exhibitions at TAM, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, Carved at Descanso Gardens, Oktoberfest at Fairplex, and more. Start game planning below, and make the most of the week to come!
Eater
17 Remarkable Coffee Bars to Discover in Orange County
Orange County’s coffee shops are tucked into the most unassuming corners of suburbia — including industrial parks, luxury apartment complexes, strip malls, and outdoor plazas. Despite the sometimes-veiled storefronts, the experts who occupy these java shops beckon coffee lovers with an array of remarkable caffeinated experiences. Each of these spots can be pursued with the assistance of this map — and they’re well worth the effort. To discover the essential places to eat in Orange County, head over here.
‘The Black Version’ You Need to See
The Black Version,” a Los Angeles-based group of writers, actors and producers, has a huge fan base in the DMV and it’s easy to understand why. As improvisational performers, the […] The post ‘The Black Version’ You Need to See appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Eater
The Nuance of Nikkei: Why Los Angeles Is the Epicenter of Japanese American Cooking
“I literally could do anything in Hollywood and it would be accepted,” says Brandon Kida, the Japanese American chef behind the restaurant Gunsmoke, which opened near the corner of El Centro and Selma avenues this past July. “And that’s what gave me the confidence to pull off this menu that doesn’t speak to one particular ethnicity.”
‘Ya No Somos Criminales:’ Six L.A. Street Food Vendors Reflect on What It Means to Finally Be Given a Chance to Sell Legally
“Selling food on the street will no longer be a crime!” yelled street vendor Mario Ramos at last Friday’s celebration at Mariachi Plaza, where street vendors from Los Angeles and across Southern California came together to celebrate the signing of SB972. A law that will modernize the CA...
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for Free
Let's be honest: there are times when Angelenos wonder why they chose to live in this busy city. But with its exciting nightlife, beautiful places to explore outside, and, of course, its amazing art and culture scene, we are happy to give up a good chunk of our earnings to stay here for another month.
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
Eater
Legendary Los Angeles Restaurateur Madame Wu Has Died at Age 106
Southern California lost a legend last month, as legendary restaurant owner Sylvia Wu died on September 19 at the age of 106. She opened Madame Wu’s Garden in 1959 and operated it until 1998. During its heyday, Madame Wu’s was packed with celebrities such as Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Elizabeth Taylor.
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
Headlines: Woman Kicked Out of AYCE Korean Barbecue Because She Was a Party of One; Cars Parking in Middle of Street in South Central
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. Metro’s K Line, connecting Crenshaw to LAX, will open this Friday, Oct. 7, with free rides and a...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $29.949 Million, This Magnificent Estate in The Coveted Beverly Hills Flats Comes with A Tennis Court
The Estate in Beverly Hills, a magnificent tennis court home sits on almost an acre lot with soaring ceilings and a admirable floor plan, each grand-scale room was designed with meticulous attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 809 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend
Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be part of the annual Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival this weekend. The Culver City Arts District and Arts District Residents Association are proud to present this year’s rockin’ Art Walk & Roll Festival on Saturday, October 8th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Events will take place throughout Culver City Arts District, along Washington Boulevard, which will be closed to cars between Hutchinson Avenue and La Cienega Avenue.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
