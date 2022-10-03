ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Let's Eat LA

Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A New Fairfax Burger Contender Slings Brisket-Blend Patties Topped With Dijonnaise

Another burger challenger has set up shop on Fairfax, joining nearby patty slingers Extra Market, Burgers 99, and Golden State at Cofax in LA’s ever-growing burger game: Trophies Burger Club is a project from chef-partner Geo Delgado (Gusto, Everson Royce Bar, Here & Now), owner Francis Miranda (co-founder and co-owner of Nightshade and Daybird), and Robert Panlilio (co-founder of streetwear brand Crooks & Castles). Trophies is located in the space formerly occupied by Vowburger, a plant-based burger place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
MONROVIA, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do in L.A. This Week [10-3-2022 to 10-7-2022]

So what’s on your radar for the first week of October? Need ideas? We got your back. For October 3-7 in Los Angeles, catch Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana, the Black Lagoon Pop Up Bar, the Hola Mexico Film Festival, new exhibitions at TAM, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, Carved at Descanso Gardens, Oktoberfest at Fairplex, and more. Start game planning below, and make the most of the week to come!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

17 Remarkable Coffee Bars to Discover in Orange County

Orange County’s coffee shops are tucked into the most unassuming corners of suburbia — including industrial parks, luxury apartment complexes, strip malls, and outdoor plazas. Despite the sometimes-veiled storefronts, the experts who occupy these java shops beckon coffee lovers with an array of remarkable caffeinated experiences. Each of these spots can be pursued with the assistance of this map — and they’re well worth the effort. To discover the essential places to eat in Orange County, head over here.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Legendary Los Angeles Restaurateur Madame Wu Has Died at Age 106

Southern California lost a legend last month, as legendary restaurant owner Sylvia Wu died on September 19 at the age of 106. She opened Madame Wu’s Garden in 1959 and operated it until 1998. During its heyday, Madame Wu’s was packed with celebrities such as Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Elizabeth Taylor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

Asking $29.949 Million, This Magnificent Estate in The Coveted Beverly Hills Flats Comes with A Tennis Court

The Estate in Beverly Hills, a magnificent tennis court home sits on almost an acre lot with soaring ceilings and a admirable floor plan, each grand-scale room was designed with meticulous attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 809 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend

Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be part of the annual Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival this weekend. The Culver City Arts District and Arts District Residents Association are proud to present this year’s rockin’ Art Walk & Roll Festival on Saturday, October 8th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Events will take place throughout Culver City Arts District, along Washington Boulevard, which will be closed to cars between Hutchinson Avenue and La Cienega Avenue.

