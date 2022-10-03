Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Two Florida deputies shot by friendly fire
(FLORIDA) — A Palm Beach County deputy was shot by another deputy who was trying to shoot a dog while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach. When deputies entered the home a pit bull charged and attacked a deputy prompting a second deputy to fire a shot, hitting the pit bull. The bullet went through the animal and struck a deputy. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a gunshot to the upper thigh.
Click10.com
Man shot at Lauderhill gas station, crashes twice trying to drive to hospital
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting that ended in a pair of crashes. It all started at a Valero gas station on busy State Road 7 just north of Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill. Police said the victim was at the gas station and heard...
Click10.com
Deputies detain 2 men in connection to possible Lauderdale Lakes armed robbery
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Broward County surrounded a vehicle after stopping it following a possible armed robbery. Unmarked police vehicles were parked around a blue sedan just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. regarding a possible armed robbery that...
850wftl.com
Man threatening mother at knifepoint shot by PBSO
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)– A knife-wielding man who Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies say was threatening to kill his mother and then himself was shot at a home near Lake Worth Beach on Tuesday. PBSO arrived at the home in the 5300 block of Madison Road just after 9:30...
WSVN-TV
BSO stop two suspects in near Fort Lauderdale who are accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) —The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
Former Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Criminally Charged in Guns Case
The former principal of Somerset Parkland Academy has been charged with multiple crimes in the guns scandal that roiled the school earlier this year. Geyler Castro, who administrators reassigned from her position in August, illegally brought two guns and ammunition magazines into the school on June 2, then lied to investigators about the crime, court records allege.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit
In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
850wftl.com
The Docket: DeSantis – "It's ok to shoot a looter"
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives the green light for citizens to use deadly force to protect their property from looters after Hurricane Ian. A Palm Beach County deputy was shot by another deputy who was trying to shoot a dog while serving a search warrant at the home of an alleged carjacker.
Click10.com
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
montanarightnow.com
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to stripping naked in front of her during a flight. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI. She also alleges that the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association conspired with the airline and refused to support her. She is suing Haak for sexual assault. He pleaded guilty last year to a federal misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to probation. Haak’s attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to. Southwest and the union haven't responded to phone calls seeking comment.
Click10.com
Owners of farms in Davie, Cooper City need help clearing out debris from Hurricane Ian
COOPER CITY, Fla. – When bands of Hurricane Ian came through and brought tornadoes to part of Broward County, it caused a lot of damage, especially for small farms in the area. A week later, some places are still cleaning up. Mandy Restrepo runs Hidden Gem Stables in Davie...
Click10.com
Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Little Haiti shooting
MIAMI – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night in Miami. Family members of the victim spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday. They said the young man, who they identify as 19-year-old Princeton Ulysse, had his whole life ahead of him. He is...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale officer caught on camera making rough arrest in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Video shows a confrontation between a police officer and a man outside an apartment complex. The confrontation led to a tough takedown, even though the officer was out of his jurisdiction. Patrick McBride was tackled by a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer in Lauderhill. It happened late...
A man threatened to kill himself and his mom, PBSO said. A deputy shot them both before he could.
DELRAY BEACH — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wounded a man and his mother in suburban Delray Beach on Tuesday, in what was the third deputy-involved shooting in two weeks. Deputies, who were not wearing body cameras, arrived at a home along the 5300 block of Madison Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of...
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
850wftl.com
Full Rigor: BSO needs your help in solving the brutal cold case murder of Jerri Emken
(POMPANO BEACH, FLA) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in solving the brutal cold case murder of Jerri Emken in a Pompano bar in 1985. New technology has made it possible to solve other Florida cold cases from around that time, but in Jerri’s case, there are no suspects.
