ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
TAMARAC, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Two Florida deputies shot by friendly fire

(FLORIDA) — A Palm Beach County deputy was shot by another deputy who was trying to shoot a dog while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach. When deputies entered the home a pit bull charged and attacked a deputy prompting a second deputy to fire a shot, hitting the pit bull. The bullet went through the animal and struck a deputy. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a gunshot to the upper thigh.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Local
Florida Education
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Education
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Education
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Crime & Safety
850wftl.com

Man threatening mother at knifepoint shot by PBSO

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)– A knife-wielding man who Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies say was threatening to kill his mother and then himself was shot at a home near Lake Worth Beach on Tuesday. PBSO arrived at the home in the 5300 block of Madison Road just after 9:30...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody

At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Fl#Bso Non#The School Deputies
caribbeannationalweekly.com

The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit

In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: DeSantis – "It's ok to shoot a looter"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives the green light for citizens to use deadly force to protect their property from looters after Hurricane Ian. A Palm Beach County deputy was shot by another deputy who was trying to shoot a dog while serving a search warrant at the home of an alleged carjacker.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
montanarightnow.com

Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to stripping naked in front of her during a flight. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI. She also alleges that the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association conspired with the airline and refused to support her. She is suing Haak for sexual assault. He pleaded guilty last year to a federal misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to probation. Haak’s attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to. Southwest and the union haven't responded to phone calls seeking comment.
Click10.com

Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Little Haiti shooting

MIAMI – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night in Miami. Family members of the victim spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday. They said the young man, who they identify as 19-year-old Princeton Ulysse, had his whole life ahead of him. He is...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale officer caught on camera making rough arrest in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Video shows a confrontation between a police officer and a man outside an apartment complex. The confrontation led to a tough takedown, even though the officer was out of his jurisdiction. Patrick McBride was tackled by a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer in Lauderhill. It happened late...

Comments / 0

Community Policy