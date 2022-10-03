Read full article on original website
Related
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Bye Bye, Michael Myers
Is this the last time we will see Michael Myers? Almost definitely not! Someone’s going to make another reboot or remake eventually. But that is how Universal is selling Halloween Ends. As the title suggests, this is the final battle between Mr. Myers and his eternal nemesis, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis teases even more ‘Halloween’ movies to come after it ‘ends’
Despite its billing as the end of the Halloween saga, Jamie Lee Curtis has teased the franchise having more legs in it after Halloween Ends. The recent trilogy of Halloween films which are set to finally crescendo into a proper ending with Halloween Ends looks set to be hoodwinking us all. The last film Halloween Kills got battered by critics for its overall lack of quality and failure to add anything new to the franchise, but gave some hope to us all when we learnt the sequel would be titled Ends.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: IMAX Takes a Stab at Michael Myers in New Poster
Everyone's entitled to one (last) good scare when Halloween Ends. The epic conclusion to the Halloween saga that began with filmmaker John Carpenter's 1978 classic, the final battle between original "final girl" Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and masked killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) is 45 years in the making. The third Blumhouse Halloween film from director David Gordon Green, the sequel to 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills isn't just the end of Curtis as Laurie Strode: it might be the end of the seemingly unkillable Michael Myers. But on IMAX's newly released Halloween Ends poster, which you can see below, the Shape's last reign of terror is just beginning.
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
‘Dracula,’ ‘The Wolf-Man,’ and 5 Classic Halloween Movies — All Streaming For Free
Chances are when you were a kid, you still picked out your movies based on the plastic VHS covers in your local video rental store. And if you were like me, I bet you loved those old monster movies. Commonly, these films are known as the “Universal Monsters,” because from the 1930s through roughly the 1950s, they were put out by Universal Pictures. These monsters are the monsters who comprise all the members of the “The Monster Mash,” not to mention every single off-the-rack go-to Halloween costume since our parents were kids.
RELATED PEOPLE
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
NME
Jamie Lee Curtis on her final ‘Halloween’: “The reboot has changed my life”
When NME arrives at the swanky London hotel for our Jamie Lee Curtis interview, we’re told she’s running late. This is a shock, her publicist says, because Jamie Lee Curtis is never late. She is always early. On TikTok you can watch her joking about living by “JLC time” (15 minutes fast). And during shooting for the final Halloween film, which hits cinemas next week, she arrived 45 minutes before she needed to every day. She is extremely switched-on, as we’ll discover, and has crafted this reputation over five decades in Hollywood.
50 Cent Reveals Plans To Release Three Horror Movies
He will produce the films alongside horror legend Eli Roth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Unlock Clive Barker's "Hellhound Heart" With New 'Hellraiser' Documentary on Screambox
If you don't want to solve the Lament Configuration and want to view the Cenobites from a safe distance, breathe easy. The all-new ad-free horror streaming platform, SCREAMBOX, has an exclusive Hellraiser documentary ready for your viewing pleasure. Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II, takes fans on...
The 20 best exorcism-themed movies
As Halloween approaches, every horror fan is looking for a fresh experience. With so many subgenres — found footage, creature features, slashers — the mash-up of choices may be flooding streaming platforms, but among the greats is the almighty exorcism movie. Over the years, this subgenre has risen...
Collider
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Viewers “Don’t Talk” in New Alamo Drafthouse PSA [Exclusive]
As Halloween Ends approaches its theatrical release in less than two weeks, it's important to remember good etiquette when viewing the film in public with other people around you. Alamo Drafthouse is here to remind everyone once again of the importance of turning your phone off in theaters in order to survive the experience unscathed. Collider can exclusively reveal their new PSA featuring the original final girl Jamie Lee Curtis who brings her horror knowledge to the table to lend some credence to the "Don't Talk" reminder.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Jamie Lee Curtis won't discount doing another Halloween movie just yet
As you might expect from the title, Halloween Ends is set to be Jamie Lee Curtis' last outing as final girl Laurie Strode in the iconic horror franchise. Or is it? Curtis seems to have a "never say never" approach when she sits down with SFX magazine. "I was sitting...
ComicBook
Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Confirms Director And Filming Date
The long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's Movie now has a director and a date for when it will begin filming. Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, particularly when it comes to the horror genre. It managed to sink its hooks into a wide audience as it's not so terrifying and violent that it would warrant an M-rating, instead managing to secure a T-rating, making it more accessible to a younger audience. The fact that it's basically a haunted Chuck E. Cheese also helps make it stand out amongst all of the other horror games with ghosts, ghouls, and zombies. Thanks to its massive success, Blumhouse has been working to adapt the series into a film for quite some time. It has had numerous hiccups along the way, but Blumhouse has always been adamant about making it a reality.
A.V. Club
Hiam Abbass avoided horror movies before Hellraiser: "I come from a background... with a lot of fearful things"
Everyone starts somewhere. Although Succession star Hiam Abbass may be trying her hand at a new kind of terror in Hulu’s Hellraiser remake, the horror genre is still a largely new world for her. In a new interview with The A.V. Club’s Todd Gilchrist, the Palestinian actor says that she avoided horror films for much of her life due to discomfort with the subject material.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Comments / 0