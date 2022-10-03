The long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's Movie now has a director and a date for when it will begin filming. Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, particularly when it comes to the horror genre. It managed to sink its hooks into a wide audience as it's not so terrifying and violent that it would warrant an M-rating, instead managing to secure a T-rating, making it more accessible to a younger audience. The fact that it's basically a haunted Chuck E. Cheese also helps make it stand out amongst all of the other horror games with ghosts, ghouls, and zombies. Thanks to its massive success, Blumhouse has been working to adapt the series into a film for quite some time. It has had numerous hiccups along the way, but Blumhouse has always been adamant about making it a reality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO