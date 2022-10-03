Read full article on original website
Weekly Fuel Summary, Gasoline Up
DES MOINES, Iowa—The weekly fuel summary from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship shows another increase in the price of gasoline. The price of regular unleaded gasoline rose 6 cents, averaging $3.69 across Iowa according to AAA. Crude Oil Summary. The price of global crude oil rose...
Crop Progress Condition Report, Harvest Progressing
DES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. “Iowa farmers are moving full speed ahead with corn and soybean harvest across the state,”...
Finalists Named for 2022 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest
CLIVE, Iowa—For two decades, Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest has been drawing attention from connoisseurs near and far. After all, the coveted title is not just given away in what many consider the heart of tenderloin country. The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is kicking off National...
2023 ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment Approaches
DES MOINES, Iowa—Open enrollment for Iowans purchasing or changing their Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health coverage for 2023 runs Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Sunday, January 15, 2023. “The time for Iowans to be thinking about health insurance coverage for 2023 is now. Employers are also offering...
