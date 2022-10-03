ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Nowhere left to hide: Neither White House nor common man can evade recession data

Newly released data from the Commerce Department show what some people have been saying for months: The nation is in recession . Furthermore, the Biden administration’s cherry-picking of data has come back to bite it, with even its selected data points now being revised to indicate a recession. And while these numbers confirm the economy shrank in the first half of the year, the rest of this year holds little promise of recovery.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Inflation#Wages And Salaries#Gas Prices#Americans#Moody S Analytics#Nnpa
FOXBusiness

Bank of America report: Nearly two-thirds of employees worried about finances

According to a report released Tuesday by Bank of America, nearly two-thirds of employees are stressed about their finances amid scorching hot inflation. Bank of America said in its 2022 Workplace Benefits Report that 62% of employees surveyed in July indicated they are worried about their financial situations. The percentage...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal

The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
TheStreet

Many Americans Aren't Prepared for a Recession

Many economists see a good chance that a recession will occur in the next 15 months, so it’s no surprise that the Average Joe is worried too. A total of 69% of Americans are concerned about the possibility of a recession before the end of next year, according to a July survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Americans say grocery prices will affect their vote in November

(The Center Square) – High grocery prices are top-of-mind for voters with a little over a month until the midterm elections, according to a new poll. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that 68.3% of surveyed voters say that the “increase in the price of groceries is impacting their motivation to vote in the 2022 election.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Warning house prices could fall by 15% as banks hike mortgage rates

House prices could fall by as much 15 per cent as mortgage providers hike interest rates to levels not seen since the financial crisis, experts have warned. As analysts began predicting the Bank of England’s base rate, currently standing at 2.25 per cent, would have to rise to as high as 6 per cent next year, some lenders began pulling their fixed-rate mortgage deals amid the uncertainty.
BUSINESS
thecheyennepost.com

Americans see 'most severe' pay cut in 25 years due to inflation

(The Center Square) – Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades in large part due to inflation, new data shows. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, one of several regional Fed banks around the country, released new wage and price data, and it isn’t good news for Americans.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

One third of inflation-ravaged U.S. households are skipping meals or cutting portion sizes, and two thirds are strapped for cash, a survey says ahead of midterms elections, with Louisiana and Oklahoma the worst hit

One third of households are skipping meals or reducing the size of portions and nearly two thirds would struggle to raise $400 quickly, according to a study on months of runaway inflation hurting everyday Americans. Consumer data firm Dunnhumby says shoppers increasingly feel the pain of rising grocery store prices,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy