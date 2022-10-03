Read full article on original website
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan to step down after 2 terms: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When Dan Horrigan took office in Akron in 2016, the city had experienced a couple of tumultuous months. Longtime Mayor Don Plusquellic resigned, blaming coverage from his hometown newspaper. His successor, former City Council President Gary Moneypenny, resigned after two weeks after an “inappropriate encounter” with an employee.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will not seek re-election
In a statement from Mayor Dan Horrigan, Horrigan says he will not seek a third term as the mayor of Akron.
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Akron mayor, city council now accepting applications for Citizen Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and the city council began accepting applications for the Citizen Oversight Board, which was approved by the council on Sept. 26. The board will comprise 11 members with six appointed by Horrigan, with the consent of the city council, and the remaining five will be selected by the city council. At least one resident from each ward will be selected.
wksu.org
Akron City Council addresses confusion over 'threats' that led them to hold meetings virtually
Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville has addressed the confusion over why council conducted its meetings virtually in July following the death of Jayland Walker, and whether there were actually concerns of a bomb threat. At the regular council meeting Monday night, Ward 4 Councilman Russ Neal asked – as...
Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities report further enrollment declines for fall 2022 semester
Many of northeast Ohio’s largest public universities are continuing to see declines in their enrollment, continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic, changing demographics and other factors. Cleveland State University, the University of Akron, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University all saw enrollment declines this fall compared...
Canton Ballet Announces New Leadership
October 4, 2022 (Canton, Ohio) The Canton Ballet Board of Trustees announces that longtime Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley will retire on December 31, 2022. Jennifer Catazaro Hayward will take over the artistic leadership of the organization as Acting Artistic Director beginning January 1, 2023. Ms. Catazaro Hayward has been with the Canton Ballet for 40 years, first as a student and performer, later as a teacher, and most recently as Assistant Artistic Director.
Strongsville updates law on when citizens must identify themselves to police & repeals law prohibiting profanity
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents and citizens don’t have to identify themselves to Strongsville police unless an officer “reasonably suspects” they are committing, have committed, are about to commit or have witnessed a crime. City Council approved this and other amendments to municipal code in September. The changes...
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
Ohio Man Falls From 15th Floor Hotel Balcony While Attempting Handstand
He was in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian at the time.
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
‘Savannah Bananas’ are coming to Akron
A baseball team known for its wacky, on-field antics is coming to Akron.
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
Head-on crash in Lorain County kills 24-year-old Amherst resident
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening when a car trying to pass a stopped vehicle ended up striking an oncoming pickup truck head-on, authorities say. The State Highway Patrol says Avery Susak of Amherst died in the crash on U.S. 20, which occurred just...
Mentor Community Recreation Center Update
Renovation work has been underway at the Mentor Community Recreation Center since the spring. Motorists may have noticed that the parking lot has been repaved and is now being striped. Inside, most of the demolition work has been completed and crews are now in the process of painting the facility. New flooring will soon be installed throughout the complex before new exercise equipment is brought in.
