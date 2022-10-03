ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan to step down after 2 terms: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When Dan Horrigan took office in Akron in 2016, the city had experienced a couple of tumultuous months. Longtime Mayor Don Plusquellic resigned, blaming coverage from his hometown newspaper. His successor, former City Council President Gary Moneypenny, resigned after two weeks after an “inappropriate encounter” with an employee.
AKRON, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
spectrumnews1.com

Akron mayor, city council now accepting applications for Citizen Oversight Board

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and the city council began accepting applications for the Citizen Oversight Board, which was approved by the council on Sept. 26. The board will comprise 11 members with six appointed by Horrigan, with the consent of the city council, and the remaining five will be selected by the city council. At least one resident from each ward will be selected.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Person
Madhu Sharma
artsinstark.com

Canton Ballet Announces New Leadership

October 4, 2022 (Canton, Ohio) The Canton Ballet Board of Trustees announces that longtime Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley will retire on December 31, 2022. Jennifer Catazaro Hayward will take over the artistic leadership of the organization as Acting Artistic Director beginning January 1, 2023. Ms. Catazaro Hayward has been with the Canton Ballet for 40 years, first as a student and performer, later as a teacher, and most recently as Assistant Artistic Director.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Community Recreation Center Update

Renovation work has been underway at the Mentor Community Recreation Center since the spring. Motorists may have noticed that the parking lot has been repaved and is now being striped. Inside, most of the demolition work has been completed and crews are now in the process of painting the facility. New flooring will soon be installed throughout the complex before new exercise equipment is brought in.
MENTOR, OH

