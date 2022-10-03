Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Is Robert Downey Jr returning to MCU? Marvel fans think so following Armor Wars announcement
Marvel sleuths are trying to work out why a forthcoming MCU TV show is being turned into a movie.It was recently revealed that Armor Wars, a series that was announced in 2020, will instead be developed as a feature film, meaning it will get the full theatrical treatment.According to a Marvel source, as highlighted by The Direct, this decision was inspired so as to ensure “the story is told the right way”.Fans know that Marvel must have something big up its sleeve to promote the Don Cheadle-starring project to film status, especially considering it has a bursting roster ahead...
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Next James Bond: The 20 actors who could replace Daniel Craig as 007
A look at the longlist of actors who could play Bond next
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Marvel reportedly wants Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts
It's unclear, for now, whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about playing General Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford is reportedly Marvel's "top choice" to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie – but it's uncertain whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about the role.
Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Team Up With the X-Men Now That Hugh Jackman Is Bringing Wolverine to the MCU
Hugh Jackman’s surprise return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” is one of the biggest film stories of the week, but Marvel stalwart Elizabeth Olsen is only just finding out about it. The Scarlet Witch got the news about about Jackman’s return broken to her ‘On the Carpet,’ powered by DIRECTV at Variety’s Power of Women, and she expressed shock over the revelation.
Deadpool 3: The secret history of Wolverine and Deadpool
The comic connections between Wolverine and Deadpool run deep - and they involve some big Marvel secrets
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
”I had a lot of questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions,“ Jackman said. Yes, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” in 2024. But don’t worry, the sequel won’t be undoing his death that happened in “Logan.”. On...
Why Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine In Deadpool 3 Isn't Something To Get Mad About
Hugh Jackman teaming up with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3 is a dream come true, and I won't hear otherwise.
IGN
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
digitalspy.com
Avengers star promises Secret Invasion will show Maria Hill backstory
Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders has opened up about her role in Marvel's latest offering, revealing a little hint about what to expect from the new series. Smulders will be reprising her role as SHIELD agent Maria Hill in Agents of SHIELD – she also appeared as Maria in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the Avengers movies.
murphysmultiverse.com
Early Projections Predict ‘Wakanda Forever’ to Outgross ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Domestically
There’s still some time until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters later in November. Yet, that isn’t stopping form early projections from hitting the web. The sequel has some heavy weight upon its back, as it not only has to compensate for the loss of its main star Chadwick Boseman but also faced quite a few production troubles along the way. After a powerful first trailer though, it definitely seemed safe to say that Wakanda Forever will still leave its mark in theaters while paying tribute to the actor that made T’Challa a household name.
Avengers: Secret Wars release date, cast, plot, and more
Here's everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars
Complex
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Starring Don Cheadle Being Reworked as Movie Instead of Disney+ Series
First, the bad news: Marvel has reportedly pulled the plug on its much-anticipated Armor Wars series. The good news? It’s being reworked into a feature film. The project was originally planned as a Disney+ original starring Don Cheadle as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The actor and Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige teased the show during this month’s D23 Expo, where they revealed its official logo. Though they kept details to a minimum, the Oscar nominee and the Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind confirmed Armor Wars would be a six-episode series that followed the events of the forthcoming Secret Invasion.
Collider
'Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Almost Quit Making Movies After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has revealed how he considered stepping away from the film industry for good after Chadwick Boseman's death. Coogler, who previously helmed Rocky Balboa spin-off Creed and 2013 drama Fruitvale Station, worked with the late star on the 2018 Marvel superhero epic. Boseman, who portrayed the universally acclaimed titular hero, passed away in 2020 after a heartbreaking battle with colon cancer.
theplaylist.net
Watch Barry Keoghan’s Audition For The Riddler In ‘The Batman’ As The Actor Also Lobbies For A ‘Star Wars’ Role
It’s been about seven months since the release of “The Batman” in theaters. And upon seeing the film, one of the most talked about scenes involves a tease for a new version of Joker played by none other than Barry Keoghan. Shortly after the film’s release, a deleted scene featuring Joker hit social media, and fans were instantly asking for more of Keoghan’s take on the villain. But Joker wasn’t the first role the actor went after in “The Batman.” In fact, you can watch his original audition tape for the role of Riddler.
