‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer: Mike White’s HBO Smash Hit Returns For A New Installment At A New Resort On October 30
HBO knew they had a critical hit when they released “The White Lotus” last July, but they probably didn’t expect it to end up being the most-awarded series at the Emmys this year. Mike White‘s limited series cleaned up at the awards ceremony last month, notching Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, among others. Good thing that the next installment of episodes is right around the corner, just in time for the 75th Emmys next year.
‘Bumper In Berlin’ Teaser: Adam DeVine Reprises Role In ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series
Reprising his role as the show’s titular Bumper, Adam DeVine returns to the wildly successful “Pitch Perfect” franchise, this time in series format, courtesy of Peacock’s “Bumper In Berlin.”. The six-part series, which is executive produced by DeVine and star, producer, and director of previous...
‘Penguin’ Series Taps ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Helmer Craig Zobel To Direct First Two Episodes
What’s in store for the DC Universe? Well, while Warner Bros. Discovery canceled projects like “Batgirl” and “Wonder Twins,” and many worried about the state of dozens of projects still in development, filmmaker Matt Reeves’ take on the “Batman” universe is still moving forward unbothered. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the “Penguin” spinoff series starring Colin Farrell is still moving ahead and has hired a new director.
‘Dumb Money’: Shailene Woodley Joins Craig Gillespie’s GameStop Stock Comedy With Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan & More
Earlier this year, it was revealed that “Dumb Money,” Craig Gillespie’s upcoming comedy about the 2021 GameStop short, had its cast. And what a formidable cast it is, as Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Paul Dano, and Pete Davidson headline the film. Now Black Bear Pictures announced today that Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies,” “The ‘Divergent” Series) has also joined the cast.
‘Outer Range’ Is Greenlit For Season 2 But Returns With A New Showrunner
There’s good and bad news on the “Outer Range” front, Prime Video’s excellent, Western/metaphysical sci-fi show starring Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, and an outstanding supporting cast. The good news: the critically acclaimed “The Outer Range”—which we adored, it’s one of the best shows of the year—but the bad news is that its original showrunner and creator Brian Watkins has been replaced. Instead, Charles Murray (“True Story,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Luke Cage”), who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, will come aboard as showrunner and executive producer for season two.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Stars In AMC’s Supernatural Expansion Of Its Anne Rice Universe
AMC has gone all in on Anne Rice. Since its 2020 acquisition of the author’s iconic catalog – including both “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series and the more famous “The Vampire Chronicles” series – the network has already renewed “Interview with the Vampire” for a second season on the heels of its acclaimed October 2 debut.
‘Blockbuster’ Trailer: Randall Park Tries To Hold Onto The Video Store Experience For Netflix
Missing your local Blockbuster? Netflix may have the cure with their new series, appropriately titled “Blockbuster.” The project centers around the last location of this once prolific company. While fictional, its basic premise has roots in reality as a lone Oregon store remains open. Randall Park stars as...
‘Aisha’ Trailer: Letitia Wright Is A Nigerian Woman Struggling To Navigate Immigration In Upcoming Drama
2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Letitia Wright. Obviously, she is set to have a massive role in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will no doubt turn her into an instant A-lister. However, she’s also got a couple of smaller dramas that are arriving this year that will showcase her acting chops. The first one, “The Silent Twins,” arrived recently and is a stunning coming-of-age drama. Next, she has “Aisha,” which is looking to cement Wright as one of the best actresses working today.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Netflix Gives Rian Johnson’s Sequel A One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview Starting November 23
After “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered to rave reviews at TIFF last month, there was much speculation if Netflix would wait until December 23 to debut the film. Director Rian Johnson even pressed the streamer to give the film a limited theatrical release before its premiere date. Now it appears Johnson got his wish: Netflix will give “Glass Onion” a one-week theatrical release the week of Thanksgiving before it debuts on streaming one month later.
‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Talks Social Realism In ’Star Wars’ & Whether She Returns To The Rebels Struggle [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 Teaser: The Fantasy Drama’s Final Season Beings On HBO On December 5
Based on Philip Pullman‘s novel trilogy of the same name, “His Dark Materials” is one of TV’s best current fantasy dramas. In the show, two teens, Lyra and Will, search for missing friends and relatives in a multi-world reality full of witches, daemons, and prophecies. Now, an adaptation of “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Pullman’s trilogy, hits HBO this December to wrap the series.
Adam Sandler Says He’s Discussed A Film Project With ‘TÁR’ Director Todd Field
Adam Sandler is back in the limelight thanks to his latest performance in “Hustle,” which hit Netflix earlier this year in June. Like “Punch Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems” before it, it’s the rare dramatic role for Sandler in a sea of low-grade comedies he typically stars in, and it’s received great press. So, that begs the question: what’s next for the actor? And will it be something that flexes his acting muscles or a role more reminiscent of “Hubie Halloween“?
‘I’m Totally Fine’ Trailer: Jillian Bell, Natalie Morales, Reanimated Dead Best Friends & Aliens Mix In A Wacky New Sci-Fi Comedy
Can a friendship survive anything? Two friends are about to test the limits in “I’m Totally Fine.” The film may start with a central character’s journey through loss, but it quickly establishes itself as a quirky comedy. Actor and producer Kyle Newacheck spoke about the influences surrounding the project — namely, its connections to powerlessness during a raging pandemic. “We were making a movie that mirrored what we had all collectively been experiencing over 2020, without being literal,” he told Deadline.
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Talks Working With Cate Blanchett, Lost Projects & Being OK With Never Directing A Feature Again [Interview]
While it was always his ambition to be a filmmaker, twenty, thirty years ago, director Todd Field was known as an actor, working with Penelope Spheeris, Nicole Holofcener, Jan de Bont, and even Stanley Kubrick in “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999). That quickly changed in 2001; Field’s directorial debut, “In The Bedroom,” would earn five Academy Award nominations, including two for Field for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. “Little Children” followed in 2006, earning three more Oscar nominations, including another Adapted Screenplay writing nomination for Field.
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya & More Help Elvis Mitchell Tell The Story Of The ’70s Black Film Revolution
“One decade answered the question: what happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun, or does it explode?” That’s film critic, now filmmaker Elvis Mitchell narrating in his new documentary “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell’s new doc, executive produced by David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh, centers on the 1970s Black film revolution and the rise of Blaxploitation in that decade. But what he’s talking about in that quote is the idea of all the burgeoning Black talent that had to wait several decades to get their due in the 1970s.
‘BRZRKR’: Keanu Reeves Says He’s Considering Directing The Upcoming Comic Book Film
It’s been more than a year-and-a-half since the news that Keanu Reeves was developing a film based on his own comic book, “BRZRKR.” Since then, we found out that “The Batman” co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, was involved in crafting the script. However, no announcement has been made about who might direct. And apparently, that might be because Reeves is considering taking on that role himself.
‘Amsterdam’: Christian Bale Says He Wants To Work With David O. Russell Again After Third Collaboration Together
“Amsterdam,” David O. Russell‘s first movie in seven years, hits theaters on Friday, and it’s his third team-up with Christian Bale. And IndieWire reports if things go Bale and Russell’s way, Bale hopes the new film will be one of many more collaborations between actor and director.
Christian Bale Thanks Leonardo DiCaprio: “Any Role That Anybody Gets, It’s Only Because He’s Passed On It”
Christian Bale stars in David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” in theaters this weekend, the latest film of the actor’s illustrious career. And what a career it is. Bale is undoubtedly one of this generation’s most in-demand, top acting talents, excellent in anything from blockbusters like “Thor: Love & Thunder” to more independent fare like Todd Haynes’ “Velvet Goldmine” or Scott Cooper’s “Out Of The Furnace.” But according to Bale, there’s a secret influence to the career he’s had so far, and it’s none other than arguably the best film actor in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio.
‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult The Latest In Talks To Join The Robert Eggers Horror Remake
Last Friday, news broke that Robert Eggers’ remake of “Nosferatu” was underway again, with Bill Skarsgard attached to the star. And that’s excellent news, as the film is a passion project for Eggers long in the making. But also announced was Lily-Rose Depp in talks to replace Anya Taylor-Joy as the female lead in the film; not so great news for those who loved Taylor-Joy’s previous work with the director.
The Lost & Unmade Projects Of Filmmaker Todd Field
“Listen, I Googled you.’ I’ve had people say that: ‘I’ve Googled you.’ And it’s so incredibly offensive,” director Todd Field told The Washington Post in 2006. “You think, ‘Why? Because it’s so simple? Because it’s so impulsive? Because it’s so pervasive?’ It’s effectively the same as saying I hired a private investigator to find out who the hell you were. It’s disgusting. It’s vulgar. And yet we completely accept it. We’ve given up all of our freedoms.”
