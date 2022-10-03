“One decade answered the question: what happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun, or does it explode?” That’s film critic, now filmmaker Elvis Mitchell narrating in his new documentary “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell’s new doc, executive produced by David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh, centers on the 1970s Black film revolution and the rise of Blaxploitation in that decade. But what he’s talking about in that quote is the idea of all the burgeoning Black talent that had to wait several decades to get their due in the 1970s.

