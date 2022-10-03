Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke hopes to move on from poor performance
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are focused on the ACC. The Canes open conference play on Saturday at home against North Carolina. Miami is hoping to bounce back from a poor performance against Middle Tennessee. The Canes lost 45-31. Canes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw interceptions on...
Miami football cancels visit with 4-star WR Malachi Coleman
In a tweet posted on Monday morning, four-star 2023 wide receiver Malachi Coleman clarified a report from Inside the U that the Miami football program canceled a visit he was supposed to take with the Hurricanes this weekend. Coleman took his only official visit to Nebraska in June. Coleman has four official visits left.
Popeyes Seeks Franchisees for Miami Locations
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is expanding at home and abroad
Top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold, officials say
A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday's drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
Rapper Flo Rida, Miami Gardens team up to help hurricane-damaged Harlem Heights
MIAMI GARDENS - Miami Gardens and the rapper Flo Rida are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Ian in the devastated community of Harlem Heights just north of Fort Myers.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Flo Rida at Miami Carol City Park at N.W. 32nd Ave. and 185th St., where he is sponsoring a trailer that will bring hurricane relief supplies to the community of less than 1,400 people and where those supplies are being collected again on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. before being sent to Harlem Heights. Flo Rida said, "We feel it is important to...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida makes surprise visit at Scott Lake Elementary School for National Custodians Day
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s National Custodians Day, so South Florida born rapper Flo Rida made a surprise visit to say thank you to those who keep the campus clean. It was a very special celebration at Scott Lake Elementary School. Kids, teachers and administrators celebrated National Custodians Day with a very special guest.
Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami
The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
Home Sale Prices In Miami Are Finally Trending Down
Over the past several years, the housing market in Miami has seen an unprecedented surge in demand, but that's changing. Here are several reasons why.
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas station
If you recently purchased a Lottery ticket in Florida, you may want to check your numbers because a winning ticket worth over $153,000 was recently sold at a Florida gas station. Read on to learn more.
Click10.com
Analyzing potential damage done by lowering our polluted canals into Biscayne Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is the weekend after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southern Gulf Coast and while South Florida was spared from the storm’s devastation, scientists with Florida International University’s Institute of Environment are making sure water management didn’t unleash a different type of catastrophe.
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
Click10.com
Owners of farms in Davie, Cooper City need help clearing out debris from Hurricane Ian
COOPER CITY, Fla. – When bands of Hurricane Ian came through and brought tornadoes to part of Broward County, it caused a lot of damage, especially for small farms in the area. A week later, some places are still cleaning up. Mandy Restrepo runs Hidden Gem Stables in Davie...
WATCH: Woman Pulls Out Stun Gun During Huge Brawl In South Beach Streets
'A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times,' a witness says.
calleochonews.com
A shooting in Overtown leaves one man dead
Another shooting in Overtown leaving a 20-something-year-old man dead saddens the community. Miami’s second oldest neighborhood which dates back to 1896 is also known for having many violent incidents on a regular basis. Unfortunately, Overtown is one of Miami’s most dangerous neighborhoods with a significant crime rate. Earlier this month, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, injuring one man and now another shooting in Overtown occurs,
WSVN-TV
Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
soulofmiami.org
Gospel Jam Sessions with Pastor Marc Cooper and Friends 10/9/22
Share joy, glorious music and community during a Gospel Jam Sessions with Pastor March Cooper and Friends – a one-of-a-kind beachside concert celebrating the rich tradition and impact of Black gospel featuring South Florida’s best and brightest musicians. Join Live Arts Miami and Rhythm Foundation for Miami Mass...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
WSVN-TV
Couple claims video footage doesn’t show everything before fight in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple arrested and accused of battery and robbery claimed they were the real victims and were simply defending themselves. Miami Beach residents Jesse Jones and Ryan Kennedy said there’s more to the story than what police saw on video footage. Body...
Click10.com
Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry
MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
Click10.com
Effort underway to save Dania Beach’s wild monkeys
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Those who are catching a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or boarding a cruise ship at Port Everglades have a pretty good chance of spotting the monkeys swinging in the trees or stealing your snacks. But these cute faces spotted all over Dania Beach...
