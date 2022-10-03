ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts

It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
The Spun

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Gephardt Daily

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets; injury triggers NFL concussion protocol changes

Oct. 3 (UPI) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for Week 5 due to a concussion that has triggered NFL protocol changes and led to a doctor’s firing. Tagovailoa took the second hit to his head in as many games in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in Cincinnati. He was ruled out for the remainder of that game and taken to a local hospital before traveling back to Miami that night with teammates.
The Spun

Colts Make Decision On Running Back For Thursday Night

The Indianapolis Colts will turn to a veteran running back to help replace Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night. According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, the Colts elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to face his first team, the Denver Broncos. Lindsay began his NFL career by exceeding 1,000 rushing...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Broncos: Final injury report for Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their final injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. While the Colts conducted walkthroughs all week to ease recovery on the short week, the statuses on the injury reports are estimations of what a player would have had on a typical practice day. The Colts ruled out four total players, three of which are starters and the other being a high-end rotational piece.
profootballnetwork.com

Should You Start Mike Boone vs. the Colts? Fantasy Outlook for Broncos Running Back

The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Denver Broncos hosting the Indianapolis Colts. On the heels of Javonte Williams’ devastating ACL tear, the Broncos’ backfield is now left in the hands of Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. What is Boone’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?
numberfire.com

Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) available for Week 5

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is available for Week 5's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Gordon logged a full practice on Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Colts. According to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Gordon is expected to "carry the load" for the Broncos with Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season. Our models expect Gordon to handle 14.3 rushing attempts and catch 2.7 receptions against the Colts.
NBC Sports

Hunter Renfrow returns to Raiders practice

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is getting closer to playing. Renfrow is practicing on Wednesday for the first time in a couple of weeks. He has been in the concussion protocol since suffering a hit on the last play of Las Vegas’ loss to Arizona in Week Two. At this...
