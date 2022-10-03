Read full article on original website
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
DeSantis claims it was only the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a recent speech that no one had considered abolishing slavery until the American Revolution. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis shared a video to his Twitter account of him giving a speech about "critical race theory" and the teaching of the US’s history with slavery in schools. During his speech he claimed the abolition movement was birthed from the American Revolution. “It was the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery. No one had questioned it before we decided as Americans that we are endowed by our creator with unalienable rights,” he said. However,...
African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War
Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
KU begins efforts to return hundreds of American Indian ancestral remains, sacred objects
LAWRENCE — A Kansas state legislator who is a member of the Navajo Nation said she was not surprised when she learned of the American Indian human remains and funerary objects in the University of Kansas’ possession, 32 years after Congress enacted the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Democratic Rep. Christina Haswood (Navajo) […] The post KU begins efforts to return hundreds of American Indian ancestral remains, sacred objects appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Unemployment claims surge to five week high
The number of people applying for unemployment benefits jumped to a five-week high of 219,000, according to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.
Why Native Americans Are Dying Sooner
We need to talk about the context and history behind the alarming drop in life expectancy for Native Americans
