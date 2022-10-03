Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
nbcrightnow.com
8 weeks later Pendleton mill fire still smoldering, cause "undetermined"
PENDLETON, Ore.- The cause of the fire has been classified as "undetermined...accidental in nature." According to the Pendleton Fire Department crews are still working, eight weeks after the fire, to stop the smoldering.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic restricted on Highway 730 after car fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic along Highway 730 has been reduced to one lane of travel following a car collision that has led to an active fire near Sand Station. Crews with Umatilla County Fire District 1 reported arriving on scene just after 2 p.m. on October 4, finding a car on fire in a ditch.
Traffic Alert: Water line break crumbles ground at W 46th/Neel in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you planned on commuting through the area of W 46th Ave and S Neel Street on Tuesday afternoon, you’ll have to plan a different route. City crews are responding to a water line break that caused some of the roadway to collapse into itself.
yaktrinews.com
Water line break affects 20 homes in Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday afternoon, City of Kennewick Public Works Crews worked to restore water after a water line break off of 46th avenue near Ledbetter Street. Evidence of water rushing down the street could be seen on the road, sidewalks and residents’ front yards; rocks and gravel had been moved into peoples’ lawns and driveways as a result of the line break. Some homes already had restoration crews, parked out front with equipment to mitigate the effects of water leaking into their houses.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
nbcrightnow.com
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
nbcrightnow.com
Construction completed at Richland railroad crossing
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Port of Benton has announced that road crews have finished reconstruction work at the Swift Boulevard/Cemetery Road access railroad crossing in the late afternoon of October 2. Work started September 29, including rail crossing replacement, the addition of concrete panels, new rail ties and repaving,...
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
Airsoft gun sends Walla Walla schools into lockdown to prevent disaster
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Law enforcement from across the region converged at a church near Walla Walla High School following reports of a man with a gun. With all nearby schools in lockdown to prevent a tragedy, officials learned that the weapon spotted was merely an airsoft gun. According...
TRAFFIC ALERT: WA-240 W partially blocked as truck, trailer lose tires
KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you plan to commute on the westbound lane of WA-240 on Monday afternoon, you might experience some minor delays near milepost 42. According to a social media post by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, crews from State Patrol and a tow truck have been called to this stretch of the popular roadway because the driver of a truck and attached trailer lost control of his vehicle, veering off the right side of the westbound lane.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
nbcrightnow.com
Airsoft gun scare causes lockdowns at Walla Walla schools
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Schools in Walla Walla were placed under lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m. on October 5 after a man with a gun was reported nearby, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department. Officers responded to the area around Walla Walla High School and Prospect Point Elementary School, along with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol units.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Safeway to close in Nov.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - An employee at the Safeway on 2825 W Kennewick Avenue has confirmed the store will permanently close on November 1, 2022. Nothing has been confirmed to replace Safeway in the building. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely...
Update | Driver who died after she hit a guardrail near Prosser is identified
Part of I-82 was closed for three hours.
nbcrightnow.com
RPD looking for four theft suspects
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them. The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart. The two male suspects in this photo were involved...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco presents downtown draft plan
PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco held a meeting on Wednesday, October, 5, to release its first draft plan for the downtown area. The draft plan includes strategies to make downtown Pasco safer and to attract more people. The plan calls for updates and improvements, such as roads and public...
nbcrightnow.com
First-ever West Richland Police Chief for a Day featured at press conference
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Local cancer patient Lana McDowell spent one day as Police Chief for the West Richland Police Department on October 3 as part of the Police Chief for a Day program, spotlighting children in the community that showcase certain characteristics. WRPD chose McDowell based on her WRPD characteristics: honor, commitment, integrity and teamwork.
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
