ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Previewing the Arizona Fall League

By Michael McDermott
Inside The Diamondbacks
Inside The Diamondbacks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcJxx_0iKCtyTC00

A look at the Arizona Fall League, what it means, and how it impacts the Diamondbacks organization.

The Arizona Fall League season starts today. The Fall League historically has been a developmental proving ground for some of the game's top prospects. In addition the league provides organizations an additional six weeks for evaluation. Players from 30 MLB teams are grouped into six different teams, who compete against each other. Just under 60% of players who participate in this league end up on a major league roster.

Arizona Fall League Intro (; 0:51)

The Diamondbacks will be sending two of their top prospects, with infielders Jordan Lawlar and Deyvison De Los Santos headlining  a group of seven players . Both Lawlar and De Los Santos are in our Top 10 Prospects list , coming in at No. 2 and No. 10 respectively.

In addition to those two, the D-backs will be sending relievers J.B. Bukauskas, Kyle Backhus, and Jackson Goddard, who will get the chance to showcase themselves as potential bullpen arms for the big league roster come 2023. Chad Patrick and Cooper Hummel will also be participating, with both players looking to make up for lost reps due to different circumstances. Jack Sommers previously interviewed Hummel about playing in the Fall League for the second year in a row and how that came to happen.

When evaluating the players, it's not about the baseball card statistics like batting average, on-base plus slugging (OPS), or earned run average (ERA). The focus is more about how a hitter or pitcher conducts themselves during the game, how they respond to tough situations and adversity, and the quality of their performance. Those are the traits the D-backs are looking for when deciding which player to promote to the big leagues. At the end of the day, a player's own mental makeup is as important as the physical tools that they have.

What makes the Fall League a great place for player evaluation is the players are thrust into a new situation. While the game is the same, the conditions, teammates, and opponents are much different than what they've grown accustomed to during the season. It tests their mental makeup in handling the new environment and how they compete in it. It's not too different from when the D-backs send their pitching prospects to Amarillo and Reno, where they face a challenging environment that will test their ability to compete just before reaching the big leagues.

For the D-backs, it's important that all seven of the players they send show they're capable of competing in this environment. The end results matter to some degree, but how they handle the situations they find themselves will be more telling than what's in a box score.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Yardbarker

Addison Barger hits two homers, plus more Arizona Fall League news!

Addison Barger just keeps impressing. The 22-year-old third baseman/shortstop is one of seven Blue Jays prospects currently playing in the Arizona Fall League. Like in the minor league season, Barger has continued his season-long hot streak, hitting two homers on Wednesday afternoon. His first homer of the game was a...
MLB
Inside The Diamondbacks

Inside The Diamondbacks

Phoenix, AZ
12
Followers
52
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Diamondbacks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks

Comments / 0

Community Policy