The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Denver Broncos hosting the Indianapolis Colts. On the heels of Javonte Williams’ devastating ACL tear, the Broncos’ backfield is now left in the hands of Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. What is Boone’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO