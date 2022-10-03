Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Bills WR injuries: Jamison Crowder to IR with broken ankle, Isaiah McKenzie in concussion protocol
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is likely to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. Further hampering the Bills at the slot receiver position, Isaiah McKenzie has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, McDermott said. McKenzie’s status is uncertain for this Sunday’s home game against […]
Plot twist! Colts QB Matt Ryan wishing to be back with Atlanta Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts back in March, almost everyone was expecting to see Matt Ryan have the most success since his MVP season back in 2016-2017. While we are just four weeks into the season, that has been anything but the...
Colts Make Decision On Running Back For Thursday Night
The Indianapolis Colts will turn to a veteran running back to help replace Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night. According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, the Colts elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to face his first team, the Denver Broncos. Lindsay began his NFL career by exceeding 1,000 rushing...
Indianapolis Colts’ Phillip Lindsay looking for revenge against former Denver Broncos team
Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay will now officially get a chance to prove a point against
Colts vs. Broncos: Updated injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at EMpower Field at Mile High. After holding a walkthrough on Monday, both teams did the same thing Tuesday. So these statuses are an estimation of what a player would have if the teams practiced.
Hunter Renfrow (concussion) returns to Raiders' practice on Wednesday
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) practiced with a non-contact jersey on Wednesday. Renfrow's participation is the first session the Raiders' slot receiver was able to practice since he was forced to miss two games while in concussion protocol. Expect the veteran to return if he can continue logging limited session and clear protocol by Friday or Saturday.
Should You Start Mike Boone vs. the Colts? Fantasy Outlook for Broncos Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Denver Broncos hosting the Indianapolis Colts. On the heels of Javonte Williams’ devastating ACL tear, the Broncos’ backfield is now left in the hands of Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. What is Boone’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) available for Week 5
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is available for Week 5's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Gordon logged a full practice on Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Colts. According to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Gordon is expected to "carry the load" for the Broncos with Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season. Our models expect Gordon to handle 14.3 rushing attempts and catch 2.7 receptions against the Colts.
Hunter Renfrow returns to Raiders practice
Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is getting closer to playing. Renfrow is practicing on Wednesday for the first time in a couple of weeks. He has been in the concussion protocol since suffering a hit on the last play of Las Vegas’ loss to Arizona in Week Two. At this...
