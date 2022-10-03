ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfield, VA

Brunswicktimes Gazette

Female suspect wanted for burglary in progress call in Freeman, Virginia

On Oct. 3, 2022 at approximately 12:41 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen who advised that he caught a female burglarizing his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road, in Freeman. He stated that when he arrived home and attempted to confront her she exited the house through a downstairs window and eventually ran into the woods. The home owner was able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a photograph of the female and gave a direction of travel. Deputies and investigators quickly responded and set up a perimeter in an attempt to contain her to a small wooded area. Search and K-9 assistance was provided by both the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police.
FREEMAN, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Early morning robbery is brought to a swift conclusion with an outstanding law enforcement response

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, Deputy Ethan Johnson was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Speedway Convenience Store located at the intersection of Thelma and Boiling Roads in Roanoke Rapids. It was reported that two black males with masks and hoodies had entered the store with a firearm demanding money. Deputy Johnson was able to quickly obtain useful suspect information from the store associate and communicated this to other responding deputies. While responding to the crime scene Deputy M. Wilkins noticed a black Nissan partially parked on Thelma Road with two individuals standing near the car. As soon as the two individuals saw Deputy Wilkins, they took off running towards a wooded area. Corporal R. Chin and his K9 partner Duri arrived and were assisted by Sgt. E. Richardson, and Roanoke Rapids Police Department’s Lt. A Salmon, Officer T. Acree, and Officer C. Majette in a search for the two suspects. Duri tracked straight to the suspects who were hiding in the woods near Wood Store Road. Law enforcement took James Moody (18) from Enfield and Jaquarious Williams (23) of Roanoke Rapids into custody. After capturing the suspects, Duri was able to successfully locate the cash register drawer with all of the money accounted for.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
NBC12

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Two men stealing from Chesterfield residence

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men in Chesterfield were caught stealing from a Chesterfield homeowner’s garage/yard on video. In the minute-and-a-half-long video filmed on Sept. 20, one man is seen sneaking into the garage, about 15 seconds later another man appears. The two appear to dance around for a bit and then come up with a game plan to just as stealthily as they came in sneak out with a pipe bender.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
FREEMAN, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Deputies clean up illegally dumped trash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County deputies warn residents of illegal trash dumping. Deputies say, on Sept. 27, 3 deputies cleaned up illegal trash dumping on Dalebrook Drive. It took deputies six hours to gather and fill 22 large bags of trash and debris left in piles along the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

