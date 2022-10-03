Read full article on original website
Female suspect wanted for burglary in progress call in Freeman, Virginia
On Oct. 3, 2022 at approximately 12:41 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen who advised that he caught a female burglarizing his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road, in Freeman. He stated that when he arrived home and attempted to confront her she exited the house through a downstairs window and eventually ran into the woods. The home owner was able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a photograph of the female and gave a direction of travel. Deputies and investigators quickly responded and set up a perimeter in an attempt to contain her to a small wooded area. Search and K-9 assistance was provided by both the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police.
Early morning robbery is brought to a swift conclusion with an outstanding law enforcement response
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, Deputy Ethan Johnson was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Speedway Convenience Store located at the intersection of Thelma and Boiling Roads in Roanoke Rapids. It was reported that two black males with masks and hoodies had entered the store with a firearm demanding money. Deputy Johnson was able to quickly obtain useful suspect information from the store associate and communicated this to other responding deputies. While responding to the crime scene Deputy M. Wilkins noticed a black Nissan partially parked on Thelma Road with two individuals standing near the car. As soon as the two individuals saw Deputy Wilkins, they took off running towards a wooded area. Corporal R. Chin and his K9 partner Duri arrived and were assisted by Sgt. E. Richardson, and Roanoke Rapids Police Department’s Lt. A Salmon, Officer T. Acree, and Officer C. Majette in a search for the two suspects. Duri tracked straight to the suspects who were hiding in the woods near Wood Store Road. Law enforcement took James Moody (18) from Enfield and Jaquarious Williams (23) of Roanoke Rapids into custody. After capturing the suspects, Duri was able to successfully locate the cash register drawer with all of the money accounted for.
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
Prosecutors drop charges against Chesterfield mother of child found dead in a home freezer
Charges have been dropped against a mother who was arrested after her son's remains were found in a home freezer in Chesterfield County.
Her son was found dead in a freezer. Why she's no longer charged with a crime.
Charges were dropped against a woman arrested after her child was found dead in a freezer inside her Chesterfield County home.
Man found stabbed in downtown Richmond, police investigating
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred in downtown Richmond on Tuesday evening.
Feds ask judge to deny bid to dismiss evidence found in Richmond home of man accused of plotting July 4 mass shooting
Federal prosecutors say they should be able to use evidence found during the search of the home where two men accused by Richmond police of plotting a mass shooting were living because "officers had a reasonable concern for their safety" to conduct a sweep.
Richmond Police to provide update on crime after string of teens shot
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a string of teenagers were shot in a matter of weeks, Richmond’s Police Chief will update the public on the current state of crime. In the last three weeks, three teens have been shot in the city. In mid-September, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey lost her...
Police: Teens assaulted movie theater employee while stealing from concession counter
According to police, officers responded to the Regal West Tower theater on the 8900 block of West Broad Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a report of an assault. It was reported that a group of both male and female teens jumped behind the concession counter and began taking items.
Virginia's top law enforcement leader weighs in on alleged mass shooting plot
Last week, CBS 6 asked Bob Mosier, who is Governor Glenn Youngkin's secretary of public safety and homeland security, to weigh in on the alleged mass shooting plot investigation.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Two men stealing from Chesterfield residence
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men in Chesterfield were caught stealing from a Chesterfield homeowner’s garage/yard on video. In the minute-and-a-half-long video filmed on Sept. 20, one man is seen sneaking into the garage, about 15 seconds later another man appears. The two appear to dance around for a bit and then come up with a game plan to just as stealthily as they came in sneak out with a pipe bender.
Man arrested after body found on Chesterfield road
Anyone with any information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police ID Richmond man killed in Southside shooting
Rakeese Greene, 21, of Richmond, was hospitalized following the September 11 shooting and died on September 30.
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Police asking for help finding Richmond woman missing over 2 weeks
According to police, 51-year-old Sabrina Denise Bruce Simmons of the 1500 block of North 31st Street in Richmond was last seen by family on Saturday, Sept. 17. She is possibly driving a blue Ford Mustang with Virginia tags 82770H.
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
Two teenagers shot within five days in Richmond, both are fighting for their lives
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot Monday night. The 14-year-old is the second teenager to be shot within five days in Richmond.
Deputies clean up illegally dumped trash in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County deputies warn residents of illegal trash dumping. Deputies say, on Sept. 27, 3 deputies cleaned up illegal trash dumping on Dalebrook Drive. It took deputies six hours to gather and fill 22 large bags of trash and debris left in piles along the...
Afton Avenue shooting victim who died weeks later identified as Richmond 21-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the victim of a Richmond shooting that took place in September who spent weeks in the hospital before dying from his injuries last week. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting on Sunday, […]
