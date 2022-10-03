Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
New Huntsville restaurant The Curry elevates local Indian options
For the past year or so, the parking lot at 607 Andrew Jackson Way has mostly been empty. On Sunday around noon though, the lot was filled with cars. Locals had flocked there to check out The Curry, a new Indian restaurant that opened this weekend in the building last home to pizzeria Mario’s Five Points, which shuttered last October, and for decades housed country-cooking fave Mullins Restaurant, which closed in 2014.
WAFF
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue
Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
United States Postal Service looks to hire mail carriers across North Alabama
The USPS is hosting a hiring event for multiple positions in North Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
More than $383 million in road projects under design or construction in Huntsville metro
Huntsville metro residents should become used to having their commutes to work disrupted over the next few years. And that’s just not on the main arteries of Interstate 565, U.S. 72 and Memorial Parkway. According to an Alabama Department of Transportation report to the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, there are more than $383 million in road projects currently under design or construction in the area.
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday in Guntersville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Guntersville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Marshall Technical School at 12312 U.S. 431 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Second fire occurs at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison
HUNTSVILLE, Madison — An investigation is underway after an amazon fulfillment center in Madison caught fire last night. Its' the second time in a week. Amazon employees were sent home during the first investigation with non-work pay. Trent Bennett, an Assistant Fire Marshal at Huntsville Fire Department says, "it...
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
anglerschannel.com
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Set for Lewis Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Mississippi, Mountain, Savannah River and Volunteer divisions will finish out their 2022 season later this month in Cullman, Alabama, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at Lewis Smith Lake.
WAAY-TV
Phil Sandoval’s sets opening for new restaurant in Madison
After weeks of anticipation, Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante is ready to open in Madison. The Mexican restaurant debuts its new location at 8217 Highway 72 W. on Thursday. It joins the always popular location at 6125 University Drive in Huntsville. As of late Wednesday, the restaurant had not yet...
The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance
How a Hillbilly Superstar Becomes the Thing He Once Loathed
‘We’re done’: City of Youngstown wants Chill-Can land back
Now that a magistrate has ruled that the Joseph Company -- owner of the Chill-Can plant -- has breached its contract and owes the city $1.5 million, will the next step be to get companies into the buildings to use them?
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
ANGELA CURRY: “If you want to have an impact, as it relates to slavery or anti-slavery, make it to the polls in November.
Submitted by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, Senior Staff Writer. Community Collaborative is comprised of several organizations throughout the Huntsville/Madison County community, whose purpose is to make sure voters are informed and prepared for the upcoming General Election (November 8, 2022). The primary focus of the Madison County Vote...
WAAY-TV
Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company
A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Hartselle Enquirer
Sheriff opens office on Sparkman Elementary campus
The Morgan County sheriff’s department has opened an office on the Sparkman Elementary campus, and the school’s principal says students will benefit from increased safety and positive exposure to law enforcement. A Quonset hut-style building on the east side of the school, which housed Morgan County Schools’ alternative...
Valley communities mourn deaths of teacher and coach
The Hubbard and Cardinal Mooney communities are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and a coach.
New market to offer fresh produce in Warren
Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is holding its grand opening of Mac’s Market Community Store to highlight fresh produce in Warren.
