Congress & Courts

How Much Is Adam Schiff Worth?

By Michelle Tompkins
 2 days ago
Rep. Adam Schiff (62) is an attorney and author who has been a U.S. congressman from Southern California for 21 years. He is a Democrat , and the Chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He is a high-profile politician and has been rumored to be considering a leadership bid in the next Congress, per Politico.

Schiff published his memoir “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” in 2021. It debuted on the nonfiction New York Times best-seller’s list.

His yearly congressional salary is $174,000 per year and he has an estimated net worth of $1.4 million as of 2018, per OpenSecrets.

Early Life, Personal Life, and Education

Adam Bennett Schiff was born to Edward and Sherrill Ann Schiff in Framingham, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1960. He grew up in Arizona and Northern California. He was an excellent student and was the valedictorian of his high school class.

In 1982, he earned his degree in political science from Stanford University, and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School three years later.
He was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Los Angeles location of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for five years. In 1996, he was elected to the California State Senate. He was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2000.

Schiff married Eve Sanderson in 1995 and they have two children together.

