Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Believe it or not: Geno Smith is legit
Through the first quarter of the NFL season, former West Virginia University quarterback Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage and is the top-rated signal caller in the league, per ProFootballFocus scouting grades. He's completed 102-of-132 pass attempts for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns to just two interceptions, while also rushing for 64 yards and a score. The Seahawks are now 2-2 on the year, and in the thick of the NFC West.
Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich Sound Off Following TNF
Hear from Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich following the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on TNF.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/7: Clowney Wants to Play, Cooper Wants to Catch, and Horrific Visages
Yesterday, I wrote about my sense that many fans have dialed out of the season. The day before, I ranted about parity and the few ways teams can succeed long-term. Both were relatively well-received, which left me wondering how I might string together three decent Newswires in a row. Given that two is somewhat of a modern-day miracle, the task seemed daunting.
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football picked up a big road win against the reigning Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears to open conference play last weekend, and now return to Boone Pickens Stadium for another test. The Cowboys play host to Texas Tech on Saturday with hopes of avoiding an upset defeat at the hands of the dangerous Red Raiders.
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film
Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
Seven Takeaways from Boston College Press Conferences Ahead of Clemson
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Boston College held their weekly media availability. Head coach Jeff Hafley and select players gave updates about the upcoming Red Bandana game against Clemson. Below are some of the key takeaways from their comments. 1. George Takacs Injury Update: The Notre Dame transfer has yet to...
Tennessee’s depth chart for LSU game
After getting an open date to get some players healthy and look back on the good and bad from its first 4-0 start in six years, Tennessee is back at it in SEC play to start their October slate and a run of eight games in as many weeks. The eighth-ranked Vols have a tough road opener in conference against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Noon, ESPN) – the Tigers have won four in a row since losing their opener and won their first two SEC games against Mississippi State and Auburn. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
NFL Power Rankings: Week 5
I thought Diante Lee said it best on the Athletic Football Show this week. This part of the season is for identifying teams with specific areas of weakness and watching to see if they can fix them. The Steelers and Patriots have non-existent offenses. The Lions and Seahawks have historically bad defenses. The Browns have blown two very winnable games because they can't get off the field when needed.
Bold predictions: Tennessee at LSU
Tennessee is into the second month of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the emotional win against Florida and an open date, Tennessee, now ranked eighth in the nation, is back in action and on the road in SEC play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Noon, ESPN).
Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, October 5
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
How to watch OU vs. Texas
DALLAS — It’s been a dreadful couple of weeks, and the Sooners are looking to somehow get right against their arch rivals, the Texas Longhorns, at the Cotton Bowl. For the first time all season they’re underdogs and the first time since 2009 they are so in this game, as Texas enters as a 9.5-point favorite.
Basketball Buzz: Newcomers making 'smooth transition' and expected to bring leadership, energy
The Hurricanes are looking for another successful season following their first Elite Eight appearances, but it will be a new cast leading the way. Transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier along with four freshmen give the Hurricanes six new players of the 13-man roster heading into the season, which begins with an exhibition game on Oct. 30 and regular-season opener on Nov. 7 against Lafayette.
BM5: Buckeyes beginning to get heathier? | OSU sporting a top-10 defense
Ohio State is fairly banged up through five games, which is to be expected when playing a violent sport like football. But are the Buckeyes beginning to get healthier overall as a team? You could make that argument, but there are also several players whose statuses remain up in the air as OSU heads to Michigan State on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; ABC).
