ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting use of rap lyrics as evidence in court

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark bill into law restricting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court.

The move, made Friday, makes California the first state to have such a law.

"CA is the 1st state to ensure creative content, like lyrics & music videos, can't be used against artists in court without judicial review," the office of Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted Friday .

A handful of rap musicians including Meek Mill, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Too Short, Killer Mike, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. are pictured in a photo below the tweet in a Zoom call when Newsom signed the bill.

"The second time I witnessed the Governor of California sign bills that help our people … probation caps & bans on using rap lyrics in court "I RESPECT YOU" Thank you I understand the magnitude of the moves you make we need help in the system," Mill posted on Twitter.

Introduced as a bill by Democratic state Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer of Los Angeles, the law now requires judges to balance the value of the evidence with the “undue prejudice” and racial bias possible when that evidence is presented to a jury. Assembly Bill 2799 unanimously passed the Legislature in late August.

The law requires “a court, in a criminal proceeding where a party seeks to admit as evidence a form of creative expression, to consider specified factors when balancing the probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171VvS_0iKCrs6Q00
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday Sept. 30, 2022 signed a landmark bill in law that restricting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court. The move made California the first state to have the law. Office of the Governor of California

The new law forces prosecutors who want to use rap lyrics, or any other form of creative expression, to hold a pretrial hearing away from the jury to prove that the lyrics or other artistic expression are relevant to the case.

Renewed attention after Young Thug's indictment

Erik Nielson and Andrea Dennis, authors of “Rap on Trial : Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America,” argued “Rap music is the only fictional musical genre used this way because its primary producers are young Black men, who the criminal justice system happens to target.”

In the book, the authors wrote, rap lyrics are vulnerable to being perceived as self-incriminating to law enforcement because of trends in first person narration and focuses on criminal themes and violent imagery.

Calls from the music industry for legislation addressing the use of lyrics in criminal cases have grown in the wake of a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations indictment of Grammy-award winning rapper Young Thug in Georgia, earlier this year. Multiple outlets previously reported some of Young Thug’s song lyrics were used as evidence in his indictment, some of which constitute racketeering.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California governor Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting use of rap lyrics as evidence in court

Comments / 9

maximus
2d ago

Why specifically rap lyrics? Why not musical lyrics period? So someone could openly admit to murder in a rap song and the prosecution couldn't use it against them in court? This is absurd.

Reply
12
edna
2d ago

Communist controlling all aspects of your life. Cars, religion education. He is a scary us

Reply
13
David Dunn
2d ago

More pandering by the great Gavin Newsom this guy is becoming a pro at it. He seems more of a dictator than a governor.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
Fox News

California Gov. Newsom signs bill allowing illegal immigrants to obtain a state ID

California residents can now acquire a state ID regardless of immigration status under a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. "We’re a state of refuge – a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants," Newsom said after signing the legislation. "That’s why I’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day."
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Tyga
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Legislature#Bills#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Recording Academy#Democratic#Assembly
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings

Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy