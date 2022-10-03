California governor Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting use of rap lyrics as evidence in court

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark bill into law restricting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court.

The move, made Friday, makes California the first state to have such a law.

"CA is the 1st state to ensure creative content, like lyrics & music videos, can't be used against artists in court without judicial review," the office of Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted Friday .

A handful of rap musicians including Meek Mill, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Too Short, Killer Mike, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. are pictured in a photo below the tweet in a Zoom call when Newsom signed the bill.

"The second time I witnessed the Governor of California sign bills that help our people … probation caps & bans on using rap lyrics in court "I RESPECT YOU" Thank you I understand the magnitude of the moves you make we need help in the system," Mill posted on Twitter.

Introduced as a bill by Democratic state Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer of Los Angeles, the law now requires judges to balance the value of the evidence with the “undue prejudice” and racial bias possible when that evidence is presented to a jury. Assembly Bill 2799 unanimously passed the Legislature in late August.

The law requires “a court, in a criminal proceeding where a party seeks to admit as evidence a form of creative expression, to consider specified factors when balancing the probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice.”

The new law forces prosecutors who want to use rap lyrics, or any other form of creative expression, to hold a pretrial hearing away from the jury to prove that the lyrics or other artistic expression are relevant to the case.

Renewed attention after Young Thug's indictment

Erik Nielson and Andrea Dennis, authors of “Rap on Trial : Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America,” argued “Rap music is the only fictional musical genre used this way because its primary producers are young Black men, who the criminal justice system happens to target.”

In the book, the authors wrote, rap lyrics are vulnerable to being perceived as self-incriminating to law enforcement because of trends in first person narration and focuses on criminal themes and violent imagery.

Calls from the music industry for legislation addressing the use of lyrics in criminal cases have grown in the wake of a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations indictment of Grammy-award winning rapper Young Thug in Georgia, earlier this year. Multiple outlets previously reported some of Young Thug’s song lyrics were used as evidence in his indictment, some of which constitute racketeering.

