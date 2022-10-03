Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Gephardt Daily
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets; injury triggers NFL concussion protocol changes
Oct. 3 (UPI) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for Week 5 due to a concussion that has triggered NFL protocol changes and led to a doctor’s firing. Tagovailoa took the second hit to his head in as many games in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in Cincinnati. He was ruled out for the remainder of that game and taken to a local hospital before traveling back to Miami that night with teammates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plot twist! Colts QB Matt Ryan wishing to be back with Atlanta Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts back in March, almost everyone was expecting to see Matt Ryan have the most success since his MVP season back in 2016-2017. While we are just four weeks into the season, that has been anything but the...
Colts Make Decision On Running Back For Thursday Night
The Indianapolis Colts will turn to a veteran running back to help replace Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night. According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, the Colts elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to face his first team, the Denver Broncos. Lindsay began his NFL career by exceeding 1,000 rushing...
Albany Herald
NFL, players union aim to release new concussion protocols before Thursday's game, source says
According to a source familiar with discussions between the NFL and the NFL Players Association over changes to the league's concussion policy, updates to the concussion protocol could come as early as Thursday. "The urgency on getting it done before tomorrow is that we'll have new protocols heading into Thursday...
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Texans: Dameon Pierce Provides Next Challenge For Jacksonville's Run Defense
Life in the NFL means constant adjustment. From game to game, there are new and unique challenges that every team has to prepare and adjust for, with each game looking vastly different than the last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Week 5 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Welcome to my Week 5 edition of PPR rankings. There's only one undefeated team left (Eagles) and one winless team (Texans). Did you have the Lions down for the top scoring team through four games? Not that it's doing them much good because they've also allowed the most points by a healthy margin (26 more points than the second-to-last team, Seattle). Every team in the NFC West is 2-2 and three other divisions (AFC North, AFC South and NFC South) have no teams with better than a 2-2 record.
Colts vs. Broncos: Updated injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at EMpower Field at Mile High. After holding a walkthrough on Monday, both teams did the same thing Tuesday. So these statuses are an estimation of what a player would have if the teams practiced.
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Mike Boone vs. the Colts? Fantasy Outlook for Broncos Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Denver Broncos hosting the Indianapolis Colts. On the heels of Javonte Williams’ devastating ACL tear, the Broncos’ backfield is now left in the hands of Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. What is Boone’s fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?
numberfire.com
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) available for Week 5
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is available for Week 5's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Gordon logged a full practice on Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Colts. According to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Gordon is expected to "carry the load" for the Broncos with Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season. Our models expect Gordon to handle 14.3 rushing attempts and catch 2.7 receptions against the Colts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Hunter Renfrow returns to Raiders practice
Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is getting closer to playing. Renfrow is practicing on Wednesday for the first time in a couple of weeks. He has been in the concussion protocol since suffering a hit on the last play of Las Vegas’ loss to Arizona in Week Two. At this...
Comments / 0