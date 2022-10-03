Leave it to The King to make this song sound just as good as the original. George Strait covered Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” for the forthcoming tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, and it’s safe to say he did his fellow Texas native more than justice (not that we ever expected anything less, though). The song was originally recorded by the one and only Waylon Jennings for his 1983 classic Honky […] The post George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO