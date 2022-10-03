STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.

