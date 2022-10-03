Read full article on original website
Ex-Kirtland police chief, accused of harassment and ‘habitual drunkenness,’ sues city over firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The former Kirtland police chief, fired last year over accusations of “habitual drunkenness” and making sexist, homophobic and racist comments, sued the city and about a dozen city officials on Tuesday. Ex-Police Chief Lance Nosse accused city officials of violating his rights by firing him...
MetroHealth pushes back opening of new Glick hospital to Nov. 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System has moved back the opening of its new Glick Center hospital from Oct. 15 back to Nov. 5. The change was made in order to give the staff more time for training in the new 11-floor acute care hospital, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The...
Community is key at Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community engagement was the central theme of the Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication ceremony, held Saturday (Oct. 1) in the station’s new outdoor courtyard. A large, appreciative crowd listened as Mayor Matt Castelli, Police Chief Ed Tomba and other dignitaries expressed their gratitude to all...
Property owner shot, killed by Springfield Township police officers while they investigated zoning law violation, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
Estate of road worker killed at University Heights construction zone receives nearly $17 million verdict, lawyer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland construction company is liable for a roadworker’s death in a case that led to a $17 million jury assessment in favor of his estate, according to the estate’s lawyer. A Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court jury on Monday decided the case centering on a...
Head-on crash in Lorain County kills 24-year-old Amherst resident
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening when a car trying to pass a stopped vehicle ended up striking an oncoming pickup truck head-on, authorities say. The State Highway Patrol says Avery Susak of Amherst died in the crash on U.S. 20, which occurred just...
wksu.org
Will the closure of Cleveland's only psych ER cause a gap in care? Some advocates are worried
While MetroHealth opens its new behavioral health center in Cleveland Heights this week, the fate of Cleveland’s only 24-hour psychiatric emergency room is still being debated. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s psych ER is scheduled to close on Nov. 15. After that nurses will be without jobs and a...
Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
Local Post Office Manager Gets 6 Months For Stealing Mail
A postal employee in Ohio is going to prison because he couldn't stop stealing mail. He also was assessed a $20,000 fine, plus he has to pay back his victims more than $8,000.
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai B’rith Health Run Oct. 9 at Stinson Park
The B’nai B’rith Health Run will take place on Oct. 9 at Walter Stinson Community Park Gazebo at 2301 Fenwick Road in University Heights. The 1-mile walk will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K run at 9. Entry fees are $20. For more information, visit bnaibrithhealthrun.org.
wksu.org
Use of Shotspotter alerts in Cleveland arrests is raising constitutional concerns
Cleveland Police are seeking an expansion of the gunshot detection technology Shotspotter, from about three square miles to 13 square miles, but body cam footage provided by the city shows officers using the technology to justify potentially unconstitutional stops and searches. In response to a public records request from Ideastream...
scriptype.com
Officer saves woman from self-immolation
On Sept. 23, an employee at the McDonald’s restaurant on Wheatley Road called to say a woman, who smelled of gasoline and was threatening to harm herself, had just driven away. Patrol officer Shelby Noffsinger located and stopped the woman’s car on I-271 near Route 303. Upon exiting...
Officer Shane Bartek’s killer going back to court for new sentence
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the woman just sent to prison for killing a Cleveland Police officer will go back before the judge on the case for a new sentencing hearing.
cleveland19.com
Perk Plaza business owner fed up with crime after shooting last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owner Rocky Patel of City Foods on Chester avenue is frustrated. “Petty theft in front of your eyes people stealing stuff from your store, and you know that they are running away, and you can’t do anything about it,” he said. You can see...
New device effectively turns handgun into machine gun; police concerned
Illegal, dangerous, and potentially deadly new devices have been found in recent crimes in Northeast Ohio. The device brings a new concern for local law enforcement and across the country.
