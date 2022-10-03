ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Property owner shot, killed by Springfield Township police officers while they investigated zoning law violation, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
State
Ohio State
Beachwood, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
cleveland19.com

Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
SOLON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#First Responders#Resilience Program#Ohioans#Ac
Cleveland.com

Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

B’nai B’rith Health Run Oct. 9 at Stinson Park

The B’nai B’rith Health Run will take place on Oct. 9 at Walter Stinson Community Park Gazebo at 2301 Fenwick Road in University Heights. The 1-mile walk will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K run at 9. Entry fees are $20. For more information, visit bnaibrithhealthrun.org.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
scriptype.com

Officer saves woman from self-immolation

On Sept. 23, an employee at the McDonald’s restaurant on Wheatley Road called to say a woman, who smelled of gasoline and was threatening to harm herself, had just driven away. Patrol officer Shelby Noffsinger located and stopped the woman’s car on I-271 near Route 303. Upon exiting...
RICHFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy