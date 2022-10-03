A massive fire erupted on the key bridge connecting Russia to Crimea on Saturday morning following an explosion.Videos on social media showed at least two train carriages fiercely burning on the railway track on the Kerch bridge as plumes of smoke rose to the sky.The explosion reportedly took place around 6am when a train was crossing the bridge and involved a fuel tanker, according to Russian news agency Tass.Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russian government in Crimea, said: “According to preliminary data, a fuel tank car has been on fire at one of the sections of the Crimean...

EUROPE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO