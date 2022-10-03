UPDATE: Three teens were arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery, Hillsboro police said.A man was injured in a Hillsboro shooting that investigators believe may have involved at least four other people on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast 106th Avenue, between Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road in the Tanasbourne neighborhood of Hillsboro, at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers reportedly found the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO