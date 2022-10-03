Read full article on original website
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Portland 2 months ago remains at large.
opb.org
Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy shoots person near Lloyd Center
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy shot someone near the Lloyd Center Wednesday afternoon. The area is taped off and has multiple crime scenes, according to a tweet by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which recommends people avoid the area. A witness saw someone bleeding, who said they had...
opb.org
Jury awards $40K to woman injured by Portland police during 2020 protests
Your browser does not support the audio element. A jury awarded a woman who sued the city over police use of force at a 2020 protest $40,272 on Tuesday, agreeing police used unreasonable force against her and committed battery. Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault, battery and negligence, claiming...
krcrtv.com
Family of victim in brutal attack claims police are neglecting case because she's homeless
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — When you meet Sophia Scrafford, it's difficult not to wince at the wounds on her forehead and skull. They're a constant reminder of what she's been through over the last four months and her life after a horrific attack. But if you ask Scrafford about...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
kptv.com
Vancouver middle school employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after being notified by the Vancouver Public Schools of a possible voyeurism incident involving an employee. CCSO said Wednesday, the employee allegedly recorded girls in the Alki Middle School locker rooms. Staff at Vancouver Public Schools reported...
opb.org
Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020
The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
Accused Portland killer on loose despite arrest warrant
A former girlfriend of a man shot to death in Portland remains at large nearly 2 months after an arrest warrant was issued.
kptv.com
The Dalles man charged with federal child exploitation crimes
THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man from The Dalles is accused of persuading a child to engage in a sexually explicit video chat with him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Jason Kroeskop has been charged with enticing and sexually exploiting a child...
16-year-old accused of shooting, injuring adolescent boy
A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring another boy last month was arrested on Monday, according to Salem police.
kptv.com
Suspects in Hillsboro shooting booked for attempted murder, identified as teenagers
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects involved in a shooting in Hillsboro on Tuesday have been identified by police as teenagers. According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. outside in the area near Northeast 106th and Northeast Cornell. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder.
3 accused in weekend Portland homicides arraigned
Three people facing charges for separate homicides in Portland over the weekend made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Officials: Clark County inmates set fire to housing unit
Two inmates at the Clark County Jail are accused of setting fire to multiple items in their unit on Tuesday.
Tigard Police Log: Officers call off dangerous pursuit
The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between Sept. 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 18 A woman was arrested for harassment (domestic violence) after a caller reported she was hitting a man and throwing objects at him. Officers charged a man who was already in custody at the Washington...
opb.org
Officers’ testimony indicates Portland police still have an aggressive understanding of use-of-force law
Portland police officer testimony in a civil trial last week suggests police in the city have an understanding of civil rights and use-of-force laws that stands in sharp contrast to that of the federal courts and of lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice. In one instance, an officer appeared to not fully understand the bureau’s use-of-force directives.
thereflector.com
Woman arrested in Hockinson after multiple hit-and-runs
A Portland woman faces charges of driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle after she crossed the state line and hit multiple cars, police say. On Sept. 26, Erika McClung, 29, made her first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on a count of DUI and one of possession of a stolen vehicle. McClung is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 4.
WWEEK
New Emails Show Diego Hernandez Received an Investigative Report Only After a Cry of Distress
Previously unreported emails cast new light on a long-running investigation into whether gubernatorial candidate and former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) unfairly punished a fellow Democrat, former state Rep. Diego Hernandez, for refusing to vote with her on a 2019 bill that cut public employee benefits. “She personally and politically...
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
Man shot, injured in Hillsboro's Tanasbourne neighborhood
UPDATE: Three teens were arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery, Hillsboro police said.A man was injured in a Hillsboro shooting that investigators believe may have involved at least four other people on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast 106th Avenue, between Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road in the Tanasbourne neighborhood of Hillsboro, at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers reportedly found the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in...
thereflector.com
Man identified in 20-year-old Ridgefield cold case
A man found dead in Ridgefield 20 years ago has been identified following an investigation using genealogy and DNA evidence. On Sept. 27, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced it had confirmed James Orin Johnson Sr. as the previously unidentified person discovered on Jan. 13, 2002. The confirmation followed several months of investigating potential family members which eventually discovered the children, brother and former wife of Johnson who assisted in identifying their relative.
