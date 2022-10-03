ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Crime & Safety
City
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Vancouver middle school employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after being notified by the Vancouver Public Schools of a possible voyeurism incident involving an employee. CCSO said Wednesday, the employee allegedly recorded girls in the Alki Middle School locker rooms. Staff at Vancouver Public Schools reported...
VANCOUVER, WA
opb.org

Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020

The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

The Dalles man charged with federal child exploitation crimes

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man from The Dalles is accused of persuading a child to engage in a sexually explicit video chat with him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Jason Kroeskop has been charged with enticing and sexually exploiting a child...
THE DALLES, OR
kptv.com

Suspects in Hillsboro shooting booked for attempted murder, identified as teenagers

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects involved in a shooting in Hillsboro on Tuesday have been identified by police as teenagers. According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. outside in the area near Northeast 106th and Northeast Cornell. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Officers call off dangerous pursuit

The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between Sept. 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 18 A woman was arrested for harassment (domestic violence) after a caller reported she was hitting a man and throwing objects at him. Officers charged a man who was already in custody at the Washington...
TIGARD, OR
thereflector.com

Woman arrested in Hockinson after multiple hit-and-runs

A Portland woman faces charges of driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle after she crossed the state line and hit multiple cars, police say. On Sept. 26, Erika McClung, 29, made her first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on a count of DUI and one of possession of a stolen vehicle. McClung is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 4.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Man shot, injured in Hillsboro's Tanasbourne neighborhood

UPDATE: Three teens were arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery, Hillsboro police said.A man was injured in a Hillsboro shooting that investigators believe may have involved at least four other people on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast 106th Avenue, between Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road in the Tanasbourne neighborhood of Hillsboro, at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers reportedly found the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in...
HILLSBORO, OR
thereflector.com

Man identified in 20-year-old Ridgefield cold case

A man found dead in Ridgefield 20 years ago has been identified following an investigation using genealogy and DNA evidence. On Sept. 27, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced it had confirmed James Orin Johnson Sr. as the previously unidentified person discovered on Jan. 13, 2002. The confirmation followed several months of investigating potential family members which eventually discovered the children, brother and former wife of Johnson who assisted in identifying their relative.
RIDGEFIELD, WA

