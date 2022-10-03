Read full article on original website
Small Business Expo happening October 7 at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NCET President and CEO Sarah Johns joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Small Business Expo, which is happening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 7. You can find more information about the Small Business Expo here.
Washoe County experiencing 911 issues after outage in Incline Village, Crystal Bay area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay area can now call 911 for emergency assistance. WCSO says 911 for the Washoe County area is functioning but currently experiencing some issues. If you happen to get a busy signal when...
Reno apartment ignites in flames from cooking mishap
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire investigators found that a cooking mishap caused a downtown Reno apartment to ignite in flames Monday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 8:13 p.m. located on the 11th floor of an apartment building at 1200 Riverside Dr.
Pet of the week: Mixed breed Siren
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Alivia Lansky from the Nevada Humane Society joins Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss this week's Pet of the Week. The Nevada Humane Society is also partnering with Subaru for Subaru Loves Pets: Underdogs in honor of national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month!
Nevada gas prices jump 30 cents in one week amid nationwide increase
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The state of Nevada is now averaging $5.53 cents per gallon, and the number continues to grow. According to GasBuddy, fuel prices continue to climb slowly across the nation by 11 cents, but the west coast of the United States is seeing a higher a much higher rate due to the lack of petroleum production.
South Lake Tahoe banning single-use plastic water bottles starting next year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe is banning single-use plastic water bottles effective for city facilities, permitted and temporary activities and special events April of 2023. The ban will expand to sales citywide on April 22, 2024. The ban prohibits the sale...
Nevada to form task force to combat increasing number of drug overdoses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will form a task force to address the latest increase in drug overdoses, state officials announced Wednesday. The state's Department of Health and Human Services says it will create a Joint Advisory Task Force, in coordination with the offices of Gov. Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford.
Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man
FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
Man arrested for reckless driving, nearly hitting worker in Reno construction zone
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after speeding through a construction zone in Reno. The first incident happened on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road. Workers on site reported to Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO)...
Missing Reno woman who suffers from dementia found safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) says 80-year-old Carol Lynne Lara who suffers from dementia has been found safe after being reported missing Monday afternoon. Original story:. The RPD is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers...
Nevada 'unnecessarily segregates' children with disabilities, says DOJ
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has concluded an investigation into whether the State of Nevada subjects children with behavioral health disabilities to unnecessary institutionalization in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Justice Department determined that Nevada...
Carson City Sheriff's Office trying to identify credit card fraud suspects
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help with identifying credit card fraud suspects. The case began on Aug. 24 when two white men entered the Costco in Carson City. They distracted the victim and stole her purse.
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed
Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
Reno man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Missouri
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was wanted for kidnapping was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. Roger Hillygus was wanted out of Washoe County after failing to appear for court in February 2022. Hillygus has had several run ins with the...
Fire crews knock down half-acre fire near rail tracks in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a half-acre fire in Storey County Monday afternoon. TMFR crews and Storey County Fire responded to an outside fire on the side rail tracks near Derby Dam Exit just off I-80.
Reno residents concerned about water use in proposed housing development
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new housing proposal in southwest Reno has residents concerned -- not about the actual development, but about resources the homeowners will use. Thomas Creek Development LLC purchased the 72.8 acres at 8900 Lakeside, just south of Windy Hill in southwest...
Crews knock down fire on McCarran Blvd
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in Sparks Sunday night. Sparks Fire is investigating a fire that occurred in the area of 960 S. McCarran Blvd on Oct. 3. Authorities say it was a small brush fire, car fire and RV camper...
Lyon County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking residents keep an eye out for a missing elderly man who could be in the area of Andrea Way and the river. Richard is 5 foot 6 inches, 170 pounds and bald....
RECAP: Sisolak, Lombardo spar in first and only scheduled gubernatorial debate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Sunday, gubernatorial hopefuls Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo faced off in a town hall-style debate hosted by the nonprofit Nevada Independent in southwest Las Vegas. The event, moderated by veteran journalist and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston, will likely be the only debate in...
