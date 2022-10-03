ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno apartment ignites in flames from cooking mishap

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire investigators found that a cooking mishap caused a downtown Reno apartment to ignite in flames Monday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 8:13 p.m. located on the 11th floor of an apartment building at 1200 Riverside Dr.
Pet of the week: Mixed breed Siren

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Alivia Lansky from the Nevada Humane Society joins Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss this week's Pet of the Week. The Nevada Humane Society is also partnering with Subaru for Subaru Loves Pets: Underdogs in honor of national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month!
Nevada gas prices jump 30 cents in one week amid nationwide increase

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The state of Nevada is now averaging $5.53 cents per gallon, and the number continues to grow. According to GasBuddy, fuel prices continue to climb slowly across the nation by 11 cents, but the west coast of the United States is seeing a higher a much higher rate due to the lack of petroleum production.
Nevada to form task force to combat increasing number of drug overdoses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will form a task force to address the latest increase in drug overdoses, state officials announced Wednesday. The state's Department of Health and Human Services says it will create a Joint Advisory Task Force, in coordination with the offices of Gov. Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford.
Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
Missing Reno woman who suffers from dementia found safe

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) says 80-year-old Carol Lynne Lara who suffers from dementia has been found safe after being reported missing Monday afternoon. Original story:. The RPD is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers...
Nevada 'unnecessarily segregates' children with disabilities, says DOJ

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has concluded an investigation into whether the State of Nevada subjects children with behavioral health disabilities to unnecessary institutionalization in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Justice Department determined that Nevada...
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed

Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
Reno man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Missouri

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was wanted for kidnapping was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. Roger Hillygus was wanted out of Washoe County after failing to appear for court in February 2022. Hillygus has had several run ins with the...
Reno residents concerned about water use in proposed housing development

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new housing proposal in southwest Reno has residents concerned -- not about the actual development, but about resources the homeowners will use. Thomas Creek Development LLC purchased the 72.8 acres at 8900 Lakeside, just south of Windy Hill in southwest...
Crews knock down fire on McCarran Blvd

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in Sparks Sunday night. Sparks Fire is investigating a fire that occurred in the area of 960 S. McCarran Blvd on Oct. 3. Authorities say it was a small brush fire, car fire and RV camper...
