RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The state of Nevada is now averaging $5.53 cents per gallon, and the number continues to grow. According to GasBuddy, fuel prices continue to climb slowly across the nation by 11 cents, but the west coast of the United States is seeing a higher a much higher rate due to the lack of petroleum production.

NEVADA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO