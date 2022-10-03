Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland author’s ‘Quarterlife’ explores the period between adolescence and midlife
Your browser does not support the audio element. People who are in the period of their lives between adolescence and midlife, from roughly age 16 to 36, might face anxiety, depression and confusion about the next steps in their lives. Satya Doyle Byock is the author of Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood and a psychotherapist in private practice in Portland. Her book dives into this time in people’s lives and how society can better support those experiencing it. She joins us with details about the book.
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
Celebrate Loretta Lynn by listening to her song ‘Portland, Oregon’
Country music fans are mourning legendary performer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90. Lynn’s impact on culture can’t really be underestimated. She was a country music fixture since the 1960s and never shied away from talking about real issues. Just take a listen to her song called “The Pill” about the power of birth control.
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
Allegedly… The Best Food City in America Is…
Portland, Oregon has just been named the best city for foodies in the entire United States. The term “foodie” refers to people who love gourmet dining and discovering new and unique flavors from food carts to their own kitchen. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities using...
Here’s a Map of Great Halloween Yards!
About 40% of us have already decorated for Halloween. Portland is really big on Halloween yard decor, we are #4 in the nation when it comes to cities with the most decorations. There’s a map that’s been put together, and our listener Troy Crivellone, who’s the president of a local Halloween Association, sent us the link. There are over 420 places on it so far!
Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For more than 150 years, the Oregon Humane Society has been working to end animal cruelty and help pets in need. That’s why FOX 12 is teaming up with OHS for a Day of Giving. FOX 12's Day of Giving 2022 at the Oregon Humane...
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
How to make a sloe gin fizz in Portland to toast Loretta Lynn
Are you looking for a way to honor Loretta Lynn’s legacy today, after learning of her death at 90? Here’s a plan: First listen to the song “Portland, Oregon” and then find (or make) a sloe gin fizz. In the song, Lynn and Jack White recall...
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
Oregon cigar industry reacts to a changing market
Cigars and United States culture have a long and entwined history, and the state of Oregon is no exception. Oregon’s oldest continually operating cigar shop, Rich’s Cigar Store, opened in downtown Portland in 1894—just 35 years after Oregon was admitted as the 33rd state in 1859. Cigars...
Oregon Remembrance Project works on restorative justice in Grants Pass and Oregon City
Your browser does not support the audio element. Last year, Coos Bay erected a marker commemorating Oregon’s only known lynching. It came to be after years of work by many members of the community, but the marker itself was just the start of a process of restorative justice, says Taylor Stewart. He is the founder of the Oregon Remembrance Project and is currently working on more initiatives to remember Oregon’s racist history and ways to move forward. Stewart tells us about efforts in Grants Pass and Oregon City.
Portland coffee shop’s windows smashed after advertising ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor. Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she...
Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures
CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
Dear Annie: Anxious Portland resident needs wife to remember to lock the doors
Dear Annie: I’ve been happily married for 17 years to my wife, and we have two kids together, ages 9 and 14. We live in a city that has seen a rash of petty crime, or worse, lately. It has become a commonplace occurrence for criminals to try to open windows and doors, entering homes and stealing things.
Soil from Portland helps memorialize Japanese Americans incarcerated during WWII
Your browser does not support the audio element. This September, soil from 75 former Japanese American incarceration sites — including one in Portland — was collected as part of the Irei: National Monument for the WWII Japanese American Incarceration. The project aims to memorialize the Japanese and Japanese...
Radical Mycology Convergence in Mulino, Oregon | 4-Day Celebration of Mushrooms, 40+ Workshops, 30+ Teachers
The Radical Mycology Convergence is a 4-day art- and education-based gathering revolving around the fascinating world of mushrooms, lichens, and other fungi. Dozens of teachers – including well-known mushroom-based authors Christopher Hobbs, Robert Rogers, and Peter McCoy – provide nearly 40 workshops and demonstrations throughout each day (with 2–4 workshops occurring at any given time). Topics include growing mushrooms at home, medicinal mushroom processing, and even how to write stories and songs inspired by fungi.
First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield
The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
