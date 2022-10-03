Read full article on original website
howafrica.com
WATCH: Nigerian Teen Invents Robot Using Exoskeleton Remote Control
A17-year-old Nigerian boy has invented a robot that is operated with an exoskeleton remote control. This technology reportedly allows an individual to pass commands to a robot by moving body parts. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Isah Auwal-Barde said that he developed an affection for...
News-Medical.net
UPC's engineering students design a customizable transradial prosthesis using 3D printing
The Arm2u biomedical engineering team, from the UPC's Barcelona School of Industrial Engineering (ETSEIB), has designed and manufactured using 3D printing technology a customizable transradial prosthesis that responds to the user's nerve impulses. Fifteen bachelor's and master's degree students from the Barcelona School of Industrial Engineering (ETSEIB) of the Universitat...
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
globalspec.com
ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
