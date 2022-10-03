ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State



sheltonherald.com

Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds

Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

New England winter 2022-23 expected to be snowier than usual, AccuWeather predicts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents are experiencing chilly temperatures following the arrival of autumn, and according to a new report, they should anticipate heavy snowfall in the coming winter. AccuWeather released its 2022-23 early winter weather forecast to predict the snowfall, temperature...
sheltonherald.com

Restaurants launch deals for National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4

National Taco Day is this Tuesday, Oct. 4, and restaurants across the Lone Star State are honoring the Texas staple with promotions and discounts. Taco 'bout a good deal!. Here’s how to take advantage of National Taco Day on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco. El Pollo Loco will give eight...
TEXAS STATE
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved

Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
CONNECTICUT STATE

