Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
New LGBTQ+ Program for Teens Ages 13-18Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends ScheduledProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher ThomasMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted New Jersey Street is TerrifyingTravel MavenWest Milford, NJ
New Jersey Monthly
How This Hunterdon County Couple Created a Super-Sustainable Home
Deborah and Jason DeSalvo are passionate about the environment and their personal impact on it. With that in mind, they embarked on a multiyear journey to design and build an energy-efficient, locally sourced, forever home with a minimal carbon footprint that is holistically integrated into the land around it. Together they put together a crack design/build team with the same tenacious can-do spirit. The result is Cold Brook Farm, a homestead that not only produces its own energy but also heals the land on which it sits.
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends Scheduled
A Day of Service will be held in honor of lifelong friends Dick Kowal and Mickey Hunt.Project Self-Sufficiency. The lives of longtime friends Richard “Dick” Kowal and Michael “Mickey” Hunt will be honored with a Day of Service at varied locations in Sussex County, New Jersey, and Port Jervis, New York, Friday, October 14th, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The pair died tragically in a boating accident in 2021. Both men lived exemplary lives of service to their community, mentoring students and offering advice to young and old. Hunt was a self-employed mason contractor who became a general contractor and partnered with Kowal on numerous projects for decades. Kowal served as construction supervisor in the building of non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency’s four-building Newton campus, eventually taking on the role of Maintenance Supervisor at the organization. He oversaw the non-profit agency’s facilities and mentored hundreds of teens and young adults through the New Jersey Youth Corps program for high school dropouts. The Day of Service will offer volunteer opportunities to those who would like to commemorate the pair by giving back to the community; projects are available at various sites in Port Jervis, New York and Sussex County, New Jersey. The $25 registration fee will be earmarked for the creation of a scholarship for New Jersey Youth Corps graduates who exemplify the life of service displayed by Kowal and Hunt. Interested volunteers are invited to register online at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.
13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall
It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
WOW! Is This The Biggest Christmas Tree in All of New Jersey?
To be honest this article was all about searching for last year's biggest Christmas Tree here in New Jersey. I saw some posts about the upcoming holidays and I wondered "what was the biggest Christmas Tree here in the Garden State". Like our version of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
wrnjradio.com
Gottheimer visits local community non-profit in Newton
NEWTON, NJ — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) visited local community non-profit organization Benny’s Bodega — a 501(c)(3) that offers hard-working residents who are struggling with basic needs items free of charge. Benny’s Bodega, located at 168 Spring Street, was founded by Benjamin Davey, a social worker...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown’s Halloween Downtown Event to be held on Oct. 29
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The 9th annual Hackettstown Halloween Downtown Event will be held on Oct. 29, police announced Monday. The Halloween Downtown Event will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at The Gazebo, located at the corner of Main Street and West Moore Street.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
ShopRite shopper went flying over grocery cart after wheels locked, lawsuit says
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against ShopRite of Belleville claiming she was seriously injured when the wheels on a shopping cart she was pushing locked, throwing her into the air and over the cart. Laura Cordasco, of Cedar Grove, says in court papers she was hurt on...
railfan.com
Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River
The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
Grocery store proposed for Phillipsburg. Could it be the fix to P’burg’s food swamp?
A collaboration between Phillipsburg’s mayor and three Allentown developers could be the fix to Phillipsburg’s food swamp. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday for a 61-unit senior residential building that would include a 6,000 square-foot public grocery store. The project is pitched for 540 Marshall St., less than 200 feet from the former Phillipsburg Ahart’s Market.
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ
MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week. The animals were taken […]
VIDEO: Fire Crews Kick Down Door To Reach Smoky Blaze Ravaging Morris County Basement
The action-packed moment when several Morris County firefighters kicked down a doorway — hoses in hand — to reach and begin extinguishing a smoky basement blaze was captured in a video clip from the department's "helmet cam." The Boonton Fire Department responded to the report of smoke coming...
Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ
UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
