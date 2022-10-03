Read full article on original website
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Tyler Manoa No Longer With UCLA Football, Enters Transfer Portal
The defensive lineman-turned-left tackle left the team last week, coach Chip Kelly told reporters before practice Wednesday.
USC Football RB Travis Dye sounds off on issues he sees within Trojans
USC Football RB Travis Dye had an excellent game for the Trojans on Saturday versus Arizona State, but wasn't satisfied. Despite Dye running for 62 yards on 13 carries (with two catches for 11 receiving yards) and scoring two touchdowns, he wasn't afraid to talk about how he really feels about the culture of the team and where he feels like the energy is within this group:
Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'
Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III visited USC on Saturday for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State. And he walked away impressed. "I feel like they are back," McDonald III told SBLive Sports. "I feel like all of the recruits were impressed. There was a lot of ...
USC Football flips elite 2023 OT recruit from struggling Notre Dame
USC Football has landed a commitment from Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ) four-star 2023 Offensive Tackle prospect Elijah Paige. Paige de-committed from Notre Dame 11 days ago on September 22nd, after the Fighting Irish just barely beat Cal to advance to an awful 1-2 start to the season. Notre Dame is now 2-2 to USC's 5-0. The Irish are not ranked, and USC is ranked sixth in the country.
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Elijah Paige commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands another big recruit
It was only a matter of time, according to the experts. On Monday that rang true as highly-touted offensive tackle Elijah Paige committed to the USC Trojans. When Paige, a massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, decommitted from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the ...
Top-Ranked 2024 Recruit Addisen Fisher Commits to UCLA Softball
Extra Inning Softball's No. 1 prospect in the country is headed to Westwood, with the pitcher set to join the Bruins next season.
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
extrainningsoftball.com
Breaking News: 2024 Extra Elite 100 No. 1 Addisen Fisher Commits… Let’s Just Say She’s Heading South to Westwood!
Less than two weeks after Extra Inning Softball featured Addisen Fisher as the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, the outstanding junior pitcher from Bend, Oregon and member of Dennis Muir’s Northwest Bullets travel team announced where her future college home will be: UCLA, where she took her official visit over the weekend.
Game Report: Bench responds as Suns earn first preseason victory
Coming off an embarrassing performance against the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday, the Phoenix Suns needed a lift from their bench as they faced the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Wednesday. While it wasn’t always pretty, the bench responded as Phoenix overcame a double-digit deficit to claim a 119-115...
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?
See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LA Metro’s K Line — The Long Awaited Crenshaw/LAX Extension — Is Opening. Here’s What Riders Can Expect
The K Line, which opens this Friday, won’t actually provide a rail connection to LAX until 2024, according to the transit agency’s current projections.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
ylhsthewrangler.com
We the Students – Turning Point USA at Yorba Linda High School
Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is a “501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk when he was 18 years old. The organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government” (TPUSA.com). TPUSA brings advocating for the rights of the individual back to high school and college campuses.
Caught on video: Bear takes a dip in Chatsworth home pool, then grabs some lunch
It was another lazy day by the pool for one bear who decided to take a dip at a home in Chatsworth.
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
2urbangirls.com
Half a Mayor for Half the City
One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
foxla.com
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
FanSided
