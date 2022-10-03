ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

USC Football RB Travis Dye sounds off on issues he sees within Trojans

USC Football RB Travis Dye had an excellent game for the Trojans on Saturday versus Arizona State, but wasn't satisfied. Despite Dye running for 62 yards on 13 carries (with two catches for 11 receiving yards) and scoring two touchdowns, he wasn't afraid to talk about how he really feels about the culture of the team and where he feels like the energy is within this group:
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

USC Football flips elite 2023 OT recruit from struggling Notre Dame

USC Football has landed a commitment from Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ) four-star 2023 Offensive Tackle prospect Elijah Paige. Paige de-committed from Notre Dame 11 days ago on September 22nd, after the Fighting Irish just barely beat Cal to advance to an awful 1-2 start to the season. Notre Dame is now 2-2 to USC's 5-0. The Irish are not ranked, and USC is ranked sixth in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
extrainningsoftball.com

Breaking News: 2024 Extra Elite 100 No. 1 Addisen Fisher Commits… Let’s Just Say She’s Heading South to Westwood!

Less than two weeks after Extra Inning Softball featured Addisen Fisher as the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, the outstanding junior pitcher from Bend, Oregon and member of Dennis Muir’s Northwest Bullets travel team announced where her future college home will be: UCLA, where she took her official visit over the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Game Report: Bench responds as Suns earn first preseason victory

Coming off an embarrassing performance against the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday, the Phoenix Suns needed a lift from their bench as they faced the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Wednesday. While it wasn’t always pretty, the bench responded as Phoenix overcame a double-digit deficit to claim a 119-115...
PHOENIX, AZ
Let's Eat LA

Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ylhsthewrangler.com

We the Students – Turning Point USA at Yorba Linda High School

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is a “501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk when he was 18 years old. The organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government” (TPUSA.com). TPUSA brings advocating for the rights of the individual back to high school and college campuses.
YORBA LINDA, CA
KTLA

3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp

The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
2urbangirls.com

Half a Mayor for Half the City

One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

