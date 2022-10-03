Read full article on original website
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
A Look Back at Some Christmas Movie Classics
They just don’t make ’em like they used to. Christmas movies, that is. Feature films for theatres. Motion pictures for the big screen. Television does a pretty good job with holiday editions of what used to be called “movies of the week.”
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
‘Dracula,’ ‘The Wolf-Man,’ and 5 Classic Halloween Movies — All Streaming For Free
Chances are when you were a kid, you still picked out your movies based on the plastic VHS covers in your local video rental store. And if you were like me, I bet you loved those old monster movies. Commonly, these films are known as the “Universal Monsters,” because from the 1930s through roughly the 1950s, they were put out by Universal Pictures. These monsters are the monsters who comprise all the members of the “The Monster Mash,” not to mention every single off-the-rack go-to Halloween costume since our parents were kids.
The biggest mistake in 'Wizard of Oz,' and more cringeworthy errors in iconic movies
Slide 1 of 51: Hollywood moviemaking takes time, money, cooperation, careful planning, and a painstaking knack for detail. But even the most meticulous preparations sometimes can't spare a film from its share of goofs and mistakes to the delight (or chagrin) of observant viewers. The majority of these goofs take the form of simple continuity errors. For example, a glass might be full in one shot and empty in the very next. Other mistakes appear by way of historical misfires, major plot holes, visible camera equipment, or crew members getting caught in a shot. And every now and then, the annals of cinema are graced with a goof of epic proportions. For example, white cars can be seen in the background during a battle scene in "Braveheart." The much-publicized Starbucks cup in "Game of Thrones" was hardly the most notable example in entertainment, though it shows a simple point: Even with the advent of CGI and advanced editing technology—not to mention fully financed production crews—human error is often unavoidable. You probably could have guessed that Alfred Hitchcock, one of the most legendary filmmakers, appears more than once on this list; but even the "Master of Suspense" fell victim to, well, obvious visual and plot points. When critically acclaimed films from Francis Ford Coppola ("The Godfather") or David Lean ("Lawrence of Arabia") exceed three hours in runtime, should we be more forgiving? You be the judge; just know even these directors are not perfect, as you'll see. Since even the world's greatest films are prone to the occasional flub, Stacker is embracing the imperfections by listing mistakes from the 50 best movies of all time. To determine the rankings, Stacker derived a score based on equally weighted IMDb user ratings and Metacritic scores as of Oct. 16, 2020, and ranked accordingly, with ties broken by user votes. A film needed at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. If the movie didn't have a Metascore, it was not included. Check out mistakes in the 50 best movies of all time. You may also like: The best streaming services of 2021.
‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make
The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth...
digitalspy.com
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical gets mixed first reviews ahead of release
The first reviews are in for Matilda The Musical's big screen adaptation, and they're a mixed bag. The anticipated movie stars the likes of Emma Thompson as the villainous headteacher Miss Trunchbull, as well as Alisha Weir as Matilda. Premiering last night (October 5) at the London Film Festival, Matilda...
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: See How They Run - Review
A smart, witty and inventive whodunnit that operates in a post Knives Out world, See How They Run sets out to tackle two markedly different mediums, film and theatre - head on, with a style to match - by killing a director on course to adapt Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap and having a mismatched pair of Inspector and Constable investigate the murder by interrogating the cast and crew.
‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ Review: Emma Thompson Goes Big and Bad in Brashly Entertaining Netflix Adaptation
Like The Wizard of Oz or Peter Pan, the story of Matilda has endured in many different forms with tweaks and adjustments — first as a very English book for the young, then as an Americanized movie, and then a stage musical that’s now a film adaptation of that stage musical — precisely because it’s so damn weird. The chatty-catty narration of the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl constantly dives off in peculiar directions, makes frequent snarky asides and, like so much of Dahl’s work, is often laugh-aloud funny as it tells the story of the super-smart eponymous girl who...
Francis Coppola Sets Final Casting For Epic ‘Megalopolis’; Film Shooting This Fall In Georgia
EXCLUSIVE: Francis Ford Coppola has completed the cast of Megalopolis, the epic drama that he’ll shoot this fall in Georgia. Coppola has added SNL castmember Chloe Fineman, Licorice Pizza’s Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, newcomer Bailey Ives and Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman. They join Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker and Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel in the three leads. Also in the cast are Jon Voight; Coppola’s Apocalypse Now discovery Laurence Fishburne, The Godfather’s Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar. Coppola has ruminated over Megalopolis for over two decades. He is financing almost all of it himself. A maverick who has always...
